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Chum
2.9
Chum
, 2026
Chum
USA, Malta / Horror, Thriller
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2.9
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Chum
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Synopsis
A newlywed couple joins friends on a Mediterranean yacht excursion, only to find themselves caught between a predatory shark and a psychopathic killer in their midst-transforming a sun-drenched escape into a fight for survival.
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Cast
Alice Eve
Tina
Eric Michael Cole
Tom
Elle Haymond
Sadie
Sarah Siadat
Rachinda
Jim Klock
Roy
Robert Grose
Captain Daniels
Lisa Yaro
Britney
Johnny Gaffney
Rick
Vince Jolivette
Captain Mackey
Stephen Oliver
Reginald
Director
Jonathan Zuck
Writer
James Kondelik
,
Ryan R. Johnson
,
Joe Leone
,
Dick Grunert
Composer
Jojo Draven
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Malta
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
5 June 2026
World premiere
27 May 2026
Release date
27 May 2026
Bahrain
30 July 2026
Croatia
o.A.
28 May 2026
Qatar
27 May 2026
Saudi Arabia
27 May 2026
UAE
5 June 2026
USA
Worldwide Gross
$37,487
Production
Redwire Pictures, Green Light Pictures, KCD Media.
Also known as
Chum, Human Bait, Наживка
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Film rating
2.9
Rate
12
votes
2.9
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