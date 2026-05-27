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Poster of Chum
2.9
Chum - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Chum
2.9

Chum

, 2026
Chum
USA, Malta / Horror, Thriller
Trailers
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Poster of Chum
2.9
Going 0
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Chum - Trailer
Chum  Trailer

Synopsis

A newlywed couple joins friends on a Mediterranean yacht excursion, only to find themselves caught between a predatory shark and a psychopathic killer in their midst-transforming a sun-drenched escape into a fight for survival.

Cast

Alice Eve
Alice Eve
Tina
Eric Michael Cole
Eric Michael Cole
Tom
Elle Haymond
Sadie
Sarah Siadat
Rachinda
Jim Klock
Jim Klock
Roy
Robert Grose
Captain Daniels
Lisa Yaro
Britney
Johnny Gaffney
Rick
Vince Jolivette
Captain Mackey
Stephen Oliver
Reginald
Director Jonathan Zuck
Writer James Kondelik, Ryan R. Johnson, Joe Leone, Dick Grunert
Composer Jojo Draven
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Malta
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 5 June 2026
World premiere 27 May 2026
Release date
27 May 2026 Bahrain
30 July 2026 Croatia o.A.
28 May 2026 Qatar
27 May 2026 Saudi Arabia
27 May 2026 UAE
5 June 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $37,487
Production Redwire Pictures, Green Light Pictures, KCD Media.
Also known as
Chum, Human Bait, Наживка

Film rating

2.9
Rate 12 votes
2.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Chum - Trailer
Chum Trailer
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