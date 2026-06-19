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The Dark Knight
5.4
The Dark Knight
, 2026
The Dark Knight
USA / Thriller, Action
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The Dark Knight
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Synopsis
A man takes justice into his own hands, hunting down criminals. His vigilante crusade makes him a social media star but puts him at odds with the local police chief.
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Cast
Armie Hammer
Sanders
Costas Mandylor
Interpol officer Henry
Dora Dimic Rakar
Raped girl
Vjekoslav Katusin
Arab Mafia Boss
Benjamin Schnau
Jack
Elizabeth Zacero
News Anchor
Neb Chupin
SWAT Leader Pierre
Désirée Giorgetti
Elsa
Lennart Betzgen
Rick
Dunja Sepcic
Woman #2
Hila Harush
Dehlia
Alona Hertha
Hanna
Director
Uwe Boll
Writer
Uwe Boll
Composer
Rodolfo Matulich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
19 June 2026
World premiere
19 June 2026
Release date
15 October 2026
Germany
18
11 September 2026
Taiwan
19 June 2026
USA
Production
Borvel film, Event Film Distribution, Event Film Distribution
Also known as
Citizen Vigilante, The Dark Knight, Гражданин-мститель, 私刑行動
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
6
IMDb
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