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Poster of The Dark Knight
5.4
The Dark Knight - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Dark Knight
5.4

The Dark Knight

, 2026
The Dark Knight
USA / Thriller, Action
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of The Dark Knight
5.4
Going 1
Not going 0
The Dark Knight - Trailer
The Dark Knight  Trailer

Synopsis

A man takes justice into his own hands, hunting down criminals. His vigilante crusade makes him a social media star but puts him at odds with the local police chief.

Cast

Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer
Sanders
Costas Mandylor
Interpol officer Henry
Dora Dimic Rakar
Raped girl
Vjekoslav Katusin
Arab Mafia Boss
Benjamin Schnau
Jack
Elizabeth Zacero
News Anchor
Neb Chupin
SWAT Leader Pierre
Désirée Giorgetti
Elsa
Lennart Betzgen
Rick
Dunja Sepcic
Woman #2
Hila Harush
Dehlia
Alona Hertha
Hanna
Director Uwe Boll
Writer Uwe Boll
Composer Rodolfo Matulich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Release date
15 October 2026 Germany 18
11 September 2026 Taiwan
19 June 2026 USA
Production Borvel film, Event Film Distribution, Event Film Distribution
Also known as
Citizen Vigilante, The Dark Knight, Гражданин-мститель, 私刑行動

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Dark Knight - Trailer
The Dark Knight Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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