Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Camp Night
Kinoafisha Films Camp Night

Camp Night

, 2026
Camp Night
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Camp Night
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Camp Night is about 5 friends from Chicago, who decide to go camping with one of their coworkers. During their weekend adventure, they are stalked by the presence of a murderous supernatural entity, seeking vengeance for injustices done to them decades ago. This ill-fated night will test everyone's mettle, and only the strongest will survive the night.

Cast

Dina Aldabbagh
Whit
Casey Brockway
Bandit
Mia Carr
Office Worker
Tom Dacey Carr
Cook
Aniah Davis
Annie Mae
Lonnie Davis
Rodney
Davion Ewing
Campfire Patron
Matt Harrington
Campfire
Matt Harrington
Campfire
Eric Tyler Jacobson
Todd
George Maychrue
White Shirt Campfire Patron
Writer Darrell Murray Jr.
Composer Elliot Adams, William Dalton Jr., Lawrence Mead, Cory Medlock
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 5 June 2026
World premiere 5 June 2026
Budget $50,000
Production DreamFuel Media, Redline Access Media
Also known as
Camp Night

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more