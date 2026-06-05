Camp Night is about 5 friends from Chicago, who decide to go camping with one of their coworkers. During their weekend adventure, they are stalked by the presence of a murderous supernatural entity, seeking vengeance for injustices done to them decades ago. This ill-fated night will test everyone's mettle, and only the strongest will survive the night.
Cast
Dina Aldabbagh
Whit
Casey Brockway
Bandit
Mia Carr
Office Worker
Tom Dacey Carr
Cook
Aniah Davis
Annie Mae
Lonnie Davis
Rodney
Davion Ewing
Campfire Patron
Matt Harrington
Campfire
Matt Harrington
Campfire
Eric Tyler Jacobson
Todd
George Maychrue
White Shirt Campfire Patron
WriterDarrell Murray Jr.
ComposerElliot Adams, William Dalton Jr., Lawrence Mead, Cory Medlock