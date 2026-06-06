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Psychic Agent: The Gate Program
Psychic Agent: The Gate Program
, 2026
Psychic Agent: The Gate Program
USA / Documentary
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Cast
Ryder Lee
Self
Dale Graff
Self
Lyn Buchanan
Self
Angela Ford
Self
Walter Bosley
Self
Katie Page
Self
Jay Weidner
Self
Ryder Lee
Writer
Ryder Lee
Composer
Lovejoy Rydre
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
6 June 2026
World premiere
6 June 2026
Budget
$20,000
Production
Cubed Brick Productions
Also known as
Psychic Agent: The Gate Program
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