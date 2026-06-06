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Poster of Psychic Agent: The Gate Program
Kinoafisha Films Psychic Agent: The Gate Program

Psychic Agent: The Gate Program

, 2026
Psychic Agent: The Gate Program
USA / Documentary
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Poster of Psychic Agent: The Gate Program
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Cast

Ryder Lee
Self
Dale Graff
Self
Lyn Buchanan
Self
Angela Ford
Self
Walter Bosley
Self
Katie Page
Self
Jay Weidner
Self
Ryder Lee
Writer Ryder Lee
Composer Lovejoy Rydre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 6 June 2026
World premiere 6 June 2026
Budget $20,000
Production Cubed Brick Productions
Also known as
Psychic Agent: The Gate Program

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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