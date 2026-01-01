Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Madden

Madden

Madden
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0
Madden - teaser
Madden  teaser
Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 26 November 2026
World premiere 26 November 2026
Budget $75,000,000
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Escape Artists, MGM Television
Also known as
Madden
Director
David O. Russell
David O. Russell
Cast
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Madden - teaser
Madden Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more