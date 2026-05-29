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Poster of The Marked Woman
5.6
The Marked Woman - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Marked Woman
5.6

The Marked Woman

, 2026
La desconocida
Argentina, Spain / Crime, Drama, Detective
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Poster of The Marked Woman
5.6
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The Marked Woman - Trailer
The Marked Woman  Trailer

Synopsis

Adaptation of the novel by Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc about a woman with no memory, a police inspector expert in human trafficking and a French agent who will unravel the investigation with her. It's nighttime and a guard is on his rounds at the port of Barcelona when his German shepherd stops in his tracks to desperately sniff a container. On arrival, the mossos find an unconscious and dehydrated woman inside. She has a gash on her temple, burns on her face and body, and she doesn't remember who she is or what her mother tongue is, but she is alive. While she is recovering at the Hospital Clínic, a man tries to kill her.

Cast

Candela Peña
Anna Ripoll
Ana Rujas
Clara
Pol López
Quique Zárate
Manolo Solo
Manolo Solo
Falcó
Kira Miró
Kira Miró
Lucía
Esther Noya
Doctora de Urgencias
Pilar Nogales
Amalia
Luka Peros
Luka Peros
Lolo Rojas
David Vert
Subinspector Morell
Carlos Troya
Caporal Enric
Montse Germán
Neuróloga
Ren Hanami
Anna Ripoll
Director Gabe Ibáñez
Writer Rosa Montero, Lara Sendim, Olivier Truc
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Spain
Production year 2026
Online premiere 5 June 2026
World premiere 29 May 2026
Production K&S Films, Netflix
Also known as
La desconocida, The Marked Woman, Die Unbekannte vom Hafen, A Desconhecida, A múlt nélküli nő, Den märkta kvinnan, En preget kvinne, İsimsiz Kadın, Kobieta z portu, L'Inconnue du port, Меченая, Непозната жена, 谜印女子, 謎印女子, 신원미상의 여자

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Marked Woman - Trailer
The Marked Woman Trailer
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