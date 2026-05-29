Adaptation of the novel by Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc about a woman with no memory, a police inspector expert in human trafficking and a French agent who will unravel the investigation with her. It's nighttime and a guard is on his rounds at the port of Barcelona when his German shepherd stops in his tracks to desperately sniff a container. On arrival, the mossos find an unconscious and dehydrated woman inside. She has a gash on her temple, burns on her face and body, and she doesn't remember who she is or what her mother tongue is, but she is alive. While she is recovering at the Hospital Clínic, a man tries to kill her.
La desconocida, The Marked Woman, Die Unbekannte vom Hafen, A Desconhecida, A múlt nélküli nő, Den märkta kvinnan, En preget kvinne, İsimsiz Kadın, Kobieta z portu, L'Inconnue du port, Меченая, Непозната жена, 谜印女子, 謎印女子, 신원미상의 여자