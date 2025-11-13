Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA Romantic

Rating of films of the USA in the Romantic genre

Forrest Gump 8.7
1 Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA
Titanic 8.3
2 Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure 1997, USA
Safety Last! 8.3
3 Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family 1923, USA
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
4 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
Gone with the Wind 8.3
5 Gone with the Wind
War, Romantic 1939, USA
Groundhog Day 8.3
6 Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Casablanca 8.2
7 Casablanca
Drama, Romantic 1942, USA
Rebecca 8.2
8 Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1940, USA
My Man Godfrey 8.2
9 My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1936, USA
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
10 Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation 1991, USA
The Notebook 8.1
11 The Notebook
Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Notorious 8.1
12 Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir 1946, USA
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
13 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
14 You Can't Take It With You
Romantic, Comedy 1938, USA
The Philadelphia Story 8.1
15 The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic 1940, USA
The Shop Around the Corner 8.1
16 The Shop Around the Corner
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
Rocky 8.1
17 Rocky
Sport, Romantic, Drama 1976, USA
The Gold Rush 8.1
18 The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family 1925, USA
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8.0
19 The Adventures of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action 1938, USA
Little Women 8.0
20 Little Women
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
Bringing Up Baby 8.0
21 Bringing Up Baby
Comedy, Romantic 1938, USA
A Letter to Three Wives 8.0
22 A Letter to Three Wives
Romantic, Drama 1949, USA
That Hamilton Woman 8.0
23 That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War 1941, USA
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans 7.9
24 Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Romantic, Crime, Drama 1927, USA
Only Angels Have Wings 7.9
25 Only Angels Have Wings
Adventure, Drama, Romantic 1939, USA
Poor Things 7.9
26 Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
American Beauty 7.9
27 American Beauty
Romantic 1999, USA
Captain Blood 7.9
28 Captain Blood
Romantic, Action, Adventure 1935, USA
Easter Parade 7.9
29 Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical 1948, USA
A Star Is Born 7.9
30 A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical 2018, USA
His Girl Friday 7.9
31 His Girl Friday
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
Waterloo Bridge 7.8
32 Waterloo Bridge
War, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.8
33 Cyrano de Bergerac
Adventure, Drama, Romantic 1950, USA
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
34 The Gay Divorcee
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1934, USA
Edward Scissorhands 7.8
35 Edward Scissorhands
Fairy Tale, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1990, USA
The Reader 7.8
36 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Stardust 7.8
37 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
Shanghai Express 7.8
38 Shanghai Express
Romantic, Adventure, Drama 1932, USA
Five Feet Apart 7.8
39 Five Feet Apart
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
Alita: Battle Angel 7.8
40 Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic 2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
The Terminal 7.8
41 The Terminal
Romantic, Drama 2004, USA
Me Before You 7.8
42 Me Before You
Romantic 2016, USA
Champion 7.8
43 Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama 1950, USA
Wicked 7.8
44 Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
Way Down East 7.7
45 Way Down East
Drama, Romantic 1920, USA
Passengers 7.7
46 Passengers
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Romantic 2016, USA
The Illusionist 7.7
47 The Illusionist
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 2006, USA / Czechia
Malèna 7.7
48 Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic 2000, Italy / USA
The Next Three Days 7.7
49 The Next Three Days
Thriller, Romantic, Drama 2010, USA
Sabrina 7.7
50 Sabrina
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USA
La La Land 7.7
51 La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2016, USA
The Gorge 7.7
52 The Gorge
Action, Romantic 2025, USA
Tabu 7.7
53 Tabu
Drama, Adventure, Romantic 1931, USA
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl 7.7
54 Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl
Romantic, Drama 1919, USA
True Lies 7.7
55 True Lies
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Romantic 1994, USA
Pride and Prejudice 7.7
56 Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
Bachelor Knight 7.7
57 Bachelor Knight
Comedy, Romantic 1947, USA
Chocolat 7.7
58 Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain / USA
Manhattan Melodrama 7.6
59 Manhattan Melodrama
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1934, USA
Her 7.6
60 Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2013, USA
Robin Hood 7.6
61 Robin Hood
Adventure, Family, Romantic 1922, USA
Kingdom of Heaven 7.6
62 Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama 2005, Spain / USA
Remember Me 7.6
63 Remember Me
Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Dracula 7.6
64 Dracula
Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 1992, USA
San Francisco 7.6
65 San Francisco
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Musical 1936, USA
Eight Below 7.6
66 Eight Below
Adventure, Family, Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
Meet Joe Black 7.6
67 Meet Joe Black
Romantic, Mystery, Fantasy, Drama 1998, USA
What Women Want 7.6
68 What Women Want
Romantic, Comedy 2000, USA
It Happened One Night 7.6
69 It Happened One Night
Romantic, Comedy 1934, USA
Love Actually 7.6
70 Love Actually
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2002, Great Britain / USA
Wings 7.6
71 Wings
Romantic, Action, Drama, War 1927, USA
Swing Time 7.6
72 Swing Time
Romantic, Comedy, Musical 1936, USA
The Awful Truth 7.5
73 The Awful Truth
Romantic, Comedy 1937, USA
The Town 7.5
74 The Town
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Crime 2010, USA
Midnight in Paris 7.5
75 Midnight in Paris
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
The Devil Is a Woman 7.5
76 The Devil Is a Woman
Romantic 1935, USA
The Proposal 7.5
77 The Proposal
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Little Women 7.5
78 Little Women
Drama, Romantic, War, Family 1933, USA
(500) Days of Summer 7.5
79 (500) Days of Summer
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
Brokeback Mountain 7.5
80 Brokeback Mountain
Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
The Hurricane 7.5
81 The Hurricane
Action, Drama, Romantic 1937, USA
Past Lives 7.5
82 Past Lives
Drama, Romantic 2023, South Korea / USA
Love, Rosie 7.5
83 Love, Rosie
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Great Britain / USA
A Knight's Tale 7.5
84 A Knight's Tale
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic, Action 2001, USA
Becoming Jane 7.5
85 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
The French Dispatch 7.5
86 The French Dispatch
Romantic, Comedy 2021, USA
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
87 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
88 The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Anchors Aweigh 7.4
89 Anchors Aweigh
Romantic, Comedy, Musical 1945, USA
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
90 The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Drama, Romantic 2012, USA
The Adjustment Bureau 7.4
91 The Adjustment Bureau
Sci-Fi, Romantic 2010, USA
The Best of Me 7.4
92 The Best of Me
Romantic, Drama 2014, USA
For Whom the Bell Tolls 7.4
93 For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic 1943, USA
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time 7.4
94 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Adventure, Romantic, Action, Fantasy 2010, USA
The Holiday 7.4
95 The Holiday
Romantic, Comedy 2006, USA
Mr. & Mrs. Smith 7.4
96 Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Thriller, Adventure, Action, Romantic 2005, USA
West Side Story 7.4
97 West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime 2021, USA
Cruel Intentions 7.4
98 Cruel Intentions
Romantic, Drama, Thriller 1999, USA
The Vow 7.4
99 The Vow
Romantic, Drama 2011, USA
Déjà Vu 7.4
100 Déjà Vu
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Crime, Adventure, Drama, Romantic 2006, USA
