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Poster of Black Velvet
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Black Velvet
6.5

Black Velvet

, 2023
Melnais samts
Latvia, Lithuania / Drama / 18+
Poster of Black Velvet
6.5

Synopsis

An insecure millennial woman pursues her dream whilst learning how to adult. While being preoccupied with life tasks at hand she can barely handle and also severe depression, main character of this film Marta (30) keeps dreaming about making films, drawn to the healing power of storytelling, but not having the courage to act these dreams out; sometimes she is too scared to even pick up the phone. Marta’s life seems to sway both in comic and tragic directions: it’s sometimes a mix of ultimate freedom, sex, drugs, friendship, laughter, alcohol, lots of alcohol, music, honesty and love, and sometimes the reality Marta avoids to face becomes so brutal she can’t take it anymore. Through the course of the film Marta learns there is an unavoidable question that at some point becomes inevitable for almost every filmmaker: if you really want to direct films, can you first direct yourself out of depression?

Cast

Inga Tropa
Marta
Baiba Broka
Aleksas Kazanavicius
Iveta Pole
Kaspars Bekeris
Inga Silina
Sabine Tikmane
Gatis Ungurs
Kasparas Varanavicius
Director Liene Linde
Writer Liene Linde
Composer Domas Strupinskas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Latvia / Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 February 2024
Release date
22 February 2024 Latvia 16+
17 April 2025 Lithuania N-16
Production Ego Media, Tremora
Also known as
Melnais samts, Black Velvet, Czarny aksamit, Must samet, 黑丝绒, 黑絲絨, 黑色天鹅绒, Zelta punkts

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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