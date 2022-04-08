Menu
Poster of The Taste of Water
1 poster
The Taste of Water

The Taste of Water

Ūdens garša 18+
Synopsis

An investigative journalist decides to take down an esoteric organization based around the implementation of structured water.
Country Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 8 April 2022
Release date
8 April 2022 Latvia
Budget €50,000
Production Deep Sea Studios LV
Also known as
The Taste of Water, Ūdens garša
Director
Matīss Kaža
Cast
Iveta Pole
Vilis Daudziņš
Andris Keišs
Andris Keišs
Gerds Laposka
Janis Skutelis
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
