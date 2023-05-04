ASTRA is a message about a person who was able to think, speak and act according to his heart and vision of the world. His phrase, said in the last name of the trial of the Latvian SSR: "I believe that this time will fade away like an evil nightmare", became a guiding motive and a source of strength for the fighters of the Awakening. What to do if your thoughts and beliefs contradict the reality of the age? Is a person able to exist without breaking? What sacrifices does it require from yourself, family and friends?
|15 October 2023
|Latvia
|N12