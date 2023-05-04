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Poster of Astra
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Astra
8.0

Astra

, 2023
Astra
Latvia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Astra
8.0

Synopsis

ASTRA is a message about a person who was able to think, speak and act according to his heart and vision of the world. His phrase, said in the last name of the trial of the Latvian SSR: "I believe that this time will fade away like an evil nightmare", became a guiding motive and a source of strength for the fighters of the Awakening. What to do if your thoughts and beliefs contradict the reality of the age? Is a person able to exist without breaking? What sacrifices does it require from yourself, family and friends?
 

Director Liene Laviņa
Writer Gundars Rēders
Composer Shipsea
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 4 May 2023
Release date
15 October 2023 Latvia N12
Production Skuba Films
Also known as
Astra

Film rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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