Kinoafisha Films In The Land That Sings

In The Land That Sings

Zeme, kas dzied 18+
Synopsis

Looking for solutions of an efficient management and creation significant ideas to flourish Latvian culture and education, leaders of the Riga Latvian Society decide to hold the 1st Latvian Singing Festival back in 1873. At the beginning there are only four of them, very soon others – Latvians, Baltic Germans and Russians get involved, both influential persons of the society, countless volunteers from Riga, Livonia and Courland governorates. Also twenty-year-old Anna, whose desire to sing is stronger, despite the obstacles she has like any woman in that period of history, finds a way to join. By singing she finds self-confidence, power, joy of life and sense of unity, flourishing together with the Latvian nation, becoming a symbol of woman’s freedom.
In The Land That Sings - trailer
In The Land That Sings  trailer
Country Latvia
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 February 2025
World premiere 17 March 2023
Release date
4 July 2025 Estonia
17 March 2023 Latvia
Production K Films
Also known as
Zeme, kas dzied, In the Land That Sings, Maa, mis laulab
Director
Maris Martinsons
Cast
Vilis Daudziņš
Andris Bulis
Ainārs Ančevskis
Andris Keišs
Girts Kesteris
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
In The Land That Sings - trailer
In The Land That Sings Trailer
