Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Call of God
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Call of God
5.6

Call of God

, 2022
Kõne taevast
Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Call of God
5.6

Synopsis

Anticipation of Love has settled in the heart of a young lady. The boundaries between dream and passion are very elusive. Life is full of physical deprivations and, of course, sensual pleasures, and the deep meaning of that all is Love. The deeper the feeling, the more intense the emotions. Each girl dreams about meeting her love one day. An experienced man helps her discover the world of passion and senses, and brings her to ‘heaven’s gate’ where the two of them will prevail. One can only imagine how many hearts were broken along the way to master the science of love. But passion blinds and soon the man becomes slave to the young woman’s sensual body. The carnal knowledge makes the girl try to subdue her love object. This is what the last film by Kim Ki-duk, shot in summer 2019 in Kyrgyzstan, is all about. The film was finished by Kim’s friends and colleagues after he unexpectedly passed away in December 2020.

Cast

Zhanel Sergazina
Zhanel
Abylai Maratov
Daniel
Seydulla Moldahanov
Seydulla Moldahanov
God
Aygerim Akkanat
Ex-girlfriend
Omurbek Nurdinov
Man with binocular
Nazbiike Aidarova
Lina
Artykpai Suyundukov
Old man
Abylay Marat Uulu
Daniel
Tilek Sarybaev
Lina's brother
Dastan Madalbekov
Friend of Lina's brother
Karash Zhanyshov
Thief
Director Kim Ki Duk
Writer Kim Ki Duk, Nargiza Mamatkulova, Tatjana Mülbeier, Darius Vaiteikunas, Artur Veeber
Composer Sven Grünberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia / Kyrgyzstan / Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 6 September 2022
Release date
9 December 2022 Estonia
Budget $5,000,000
Production Estofilm, Eesti Kultuurkapital, Altyn Anar
Also known as
Kõne taevast, Call of God, La chiamata dal cielo, Wezwanie od Boga, Who Is God?, Призыв божий, sinui bureum, 신의 부름, Köne Taevast, sin-ui bu-leum

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 26 April 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more