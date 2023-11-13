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Poster of Here Comes the Rain
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Here Comes the Rain
5.7

Here Comes the Rain

, 2023
Vietām gaidāms stiprs lietus
Latvia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Here Comes the Rain
5.7

Synopsis

Who am I when no one is around, Sabine asks when she is alone. The young woman’s life changes when falling in love leads to a personality crisis. She seeks peace and refuge by running away from her everyday life and hopes for new changes, but is instead forced to confront her inner self and play the role of victim that she is so familiar with. The message here speaks about the radically different perceptions of women and men regarding the world, which they can only understand by sharing and cooperating with each other.

Cast

Elina Bojarkina
Sabine
Matiss Budovskis
Kristine Nevarauska
Martins Egliens
Pavels Griskovs
Dita Lurina
Director Elizabete Mezule-Gricmane
Writer Matiss Gricmanis
Composer Rihards Libietis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 November 2023
Release date
17 November 2023 Latvia
Production Red Dot Media
Also known as
Here Comes the Rain, Vietām gaidāms stiprs lietus

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 24 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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