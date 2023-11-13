Who am I when no one is around, Sabine asks when she is alone. The young woman’s life changes when falling in love leads to a personality crisis. She seeks peace and refuge by running away from her everyday life and hopes for new changes, but is instead forced to confront her inner self and play the role of victim that she is so familiar with. The message here speaks about the radically different perceptions of women and men regarding the world, which they can only understand by sharing and cooperating with each other.