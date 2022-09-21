Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Milulis
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Milulis

Milulis

Milulis 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Latvia / Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 21 September 2022
Release date
21 September 2022 Latvia
Production Stellar Film, Tasse Film
Also known as
Milulis, Lovable, Mīlulis, Sevimli
Director
Stanislavs Tokalovs
Stanislavs Tokalovs
Cast
Andris Keišs
Andris Keišs
Vilis Daudziņš
Regnars Vaivars
Kristine Kruze
Gundars Āboliņš
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Milulis
What Nobody Can See 6.4
What Nobody Can See (2017)
Loveless 7.5
Loveless (2017)
Intervention 4.7
Intervention (2020)
Kolka Cool 7.1
Kolka Cool (2011)
Maģiskais kimono / Magic Kimono 5.8
Maģiskais kimono / Magic Kimono (2017)

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more