Kinoafisha Films Banana Boat

Banana Boat

Banāns upē 18+
Synopsis

Ralf, 35, is saving his relationship by taking his girlfriend’s son on a boat trip with an aim to establish himself as a father figure. Not a wildlife expert himself, he also takes on board his office buddy, and it soon becomes clear that this unpredictable, flamboyant womaniser is a world away from being an example to look up to. As Ralf tries to protect the boy from his friend's unsophisticated look on gender and sexuality, soon they are confronted with the realities of the sharp winding river and the roughness of Latvian nature.
Country Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 15 March 2024
Release date
15 March 2024 Latvia
Budget €145,000
Production FA Filma
Also known as
Banana Boat, Бананавая лодка
Director
Kristaps Brīze
Cast
Toms Auniņš
Kaspars Dumburs
Nestors Carjovs Krūmiņš
Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
