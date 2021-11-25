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Poster of Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
6.4

Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam

, 2021
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
Latvia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
6.4

Cast

Mirdza Martinsone
Mirdza Martinsone
Katrina
Pēteris Gaudiņš
Janis
Zane Daudzina
Kristine
Kaspars Gods
Kriss
Zane Allena
Linda
Uldis Anze
Markuss
Mara Sleja
Helena
Romans Bargais
Reinis
Klinta Reinholde
Monika
Jurijs Djakonovs
Jurijs Djakonovs
Martins
Director Andrejs Ekis
Writer Josh Lawson
Composer Rihards Zalupe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 25 November 2021
Release date
25 November 2021 Latvia
Production Cinevilla Films
Also known as
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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