Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
6.4
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
, 2021
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
Latvia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.4
Cast
Mirdza Martinsone
Katrina
Pēteris Gaudiņš
Janis
Zane Daudzina
Kristine
Kaspars Gods
Kriss
Zane Allena
Linda
Uldis Anze
Markuss
Mara Sleja
Helena
Romans Bargais
Reinis
Klinta Reinholde
Monika
Jurijs Djakonovs
Martins
Director
Andrejs Ekis
Writer
Josh Lawson
Composer
Rihards Zalupe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Latvia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
25 November 2021
Release date
25 November 2021
Latvia
Production
Cinevilla Films
Also known as
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
12
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 17 January 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
Klases Salidojums
Comedy
2019, Latvia
6.0
Svingerid
Comedy
2017, Estonia
5.0
Blēži / Blezi
Comedy
2018, Latvia
4.0
A Glass of Water
Comedy
1979, USSR
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree