Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Beyond the Fear
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Beyond the Fear

Beyond the Fear

Beyond the Fear 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Latvia / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 9 December 2014
Release date
9 December 2014 Russia 12+
9 December 2014 Kazakhstan
9 December 2014 Ukraine
Also known as
Beyond the Fear, El Saf HaPachad, На пороге страха
Director
Mariya Kravchenko
Mariya Kravchenko
Cast
Mariya Kravchenko
Mariya Kravchenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Beyond the Fear
0.0
Sobirateli teney (2006)

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more