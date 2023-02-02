Young and promising doctor loses everything due to her conflict with the totalitarian Soviet regime – career, love for life and even mother’s instinct denying breast milk to her baby. However, the grown-up daughter becomes her only supporter who tries to help ease mother’s depression and learn to live under the Soviet regime. The lifelines of mother and daughter flow in the occupied Soviet Latvia from 1945 to 1989 when the Soviet Union collapses. “I didn’t want to live and I didn’t want her to drink milk from a mother who doesn’t want to live.” The story is based on the bestseller Soviet Milk by the renown Latvian novelist Nora Ikstena. Soviet Milk has been translated and published in more than 20 countries.
CountryLatvia
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere2 February 2023
Release date
2 February 2023
Latvia
Budget€1,200,000
ProductionFilm Studio Devini, Umedia
Also known as
Mates piens, Soviet Milk, Mātes piens, Mother's Milk