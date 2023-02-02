Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Soviet Milk
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Soviet Milk

Soviet Milk

Mātes Piens 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Young and promising doctor loses everything due to her conflict with the totalitarian Soviet regime – career, love for life and even mother’s instinct denying breast milk to her baby. However, the grown-up daughter becomes her only supporter who tries to help ease mother’s depression and learn to live under the Soviet regime. The lifelines of mother and daughter flow in the occupied Soviet Latvia from 1945 to 1989 when the Soviet Union collapses. “I didn’t want to live and I didn’t want her to drink milk from a mother who doesn’t want to live.” The story is based on the bestseller Soviet Milk by the renown Latvian novelist Nora Ikstena. Soviet Milk has been translated and published in more than 20 countries.
Country Latvia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 February 2023
Release date
2 February 2023 Latvia
Budget €1,200,000
Production Film Studio Devini, Umedia
Also known as
Mates piens, Soviet Milk, Mātes piens, Mother's Milk
Director
Ināra Kolmane
Cast
Maija Doveika
Elīna Vaska
Rūta Kronberga
Indra Briķe
Juris Lisners
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Soviet Milk
The Sign Painter 7.2
The Sign Painter (2020)
Bille 7.4
Bille (2018)
Chronicles of Melanie 7.4
Chronicles of Melanie (2016)

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more