Top Films
Top 1000 Films
Crime
Rating of the best films in the Crime genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.6
1
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Adventure, Crime, Mystery
1981, USSR
Rate
8.6
2
Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
3
Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1994, France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
4
The Silence of the Lambs
Thriller, Crime
1991, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
5
Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya
Crime, Detective, Action
1979, USSR
Rate
8.5
6
Gentlemen of Fortune
Crime, Comedy
1971, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
7
M
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama, Thriller
1931, Germany
Rate
8.4
8
Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
9
The Diamond Arm
Comedy, Adventure, Crime
1968, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
10
Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery
1980, USSR
Rate
8.3
11
The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
12
Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action
1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
13
Scarface
Drama, Crime
1983, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
14
The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
1934, USA
Rate
8.3
15
Joker
Crime, Drama
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
16
The Gentlemen
Action, Crime
2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
17
Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama
1940, USA
Rate
8.2
18
The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller
1997, USA
Rate
8.2
19
Requiem for a Dream
Drama, Crime
2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
20
Heat
Drama, Crime
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
21
John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
22
The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, Great Britain / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
23
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Horror
1933, Germany
Rate
8.2
24
Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1948, USA
Rate
8.2
25
Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy
2019, USA
Rate
8.1
26
American History X
Crime, Drama
1998, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
27
The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
28
Brother 2
Action, Crime
2000, USA / Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
29
Shadow of a Doubt
Mystery, Thriller, Crime
1942, USA
Rate
8.0
30
The Wolf of Wall Street
Drama, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
31
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
32
The Invisible Guest
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2017, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
33
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
34
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
35
Prisoners
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
8.0
36
Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family
1990, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
37
Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery
2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
38
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
Rate
7.9
39
Memento
Crime, Mystery, Thriller
2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
40
Po zakonu
Drama, Crime
1926, USSR
Rate
7.9
41
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Romantic, Crime, Drama
1927, USA
Rate
7.9
42
Port of Shadows
Drama, Crime
1938, France
Rate
7.9
43
Angels with Dirty Faces
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Film-Noir
1938, USA
Rate
7.9
44
The Mask
Fantasy, Crime, Comedy
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
45
Sin City
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
46
Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller
2001, USA / Australia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
47
Lost Horizon
Adventure, Crime, Drama, Fantasy
1937, USA
Rate
7.9
48
No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure
2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
49
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
50
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Adventure, Crime
2011, USA
Rate
7.8
51
Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
52
Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
53
Hotel Mumbai
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2018, Austria
Rate
7.8
54
The Stranger
Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller, Crime
1946, USA
Rate
7.8
55
Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
56
Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography
2017, Great Britain / Poland
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
57
Kiss of Death
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1947, USA
Rate
7.7
58
Stalker
Crime, Sci-Fi
1979, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
59
American Gangster
Crime, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
7.7
60
Speed
Thriller, Crime, Action
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
61
Now You See Me
Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.7
62
The Battling Bellhop
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1937, USA
Rate
7.7
63
Point Break
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Thriller, Crime
1991, USA
Rate
7.7
64
The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama
1946, USA
Rate
7.7
65
The Informer
Crime, Drama
1935, USA
Rate
7.6
66
Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography
2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
Rate
7.6
67
Manhattan Melodrama
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1934, USA
Rate
7.6
68
Dead Man
Crime, Western, Drama, Adventure
1995, USA / Germany / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
69
The Roundup: No Way Out
Action, Crime
2023, South Korea
Rate
7.6
70
Gone Baby Gone
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2007, USA
Rate
7.6
71
Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
72
Impact
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1949, USA
Rate
7.6
73
Hell or High Water
Crime, Drama
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
74
The Rumyantsev Case
Drama, Crime, Detective
1955, USSR
Rate
7.6
75
Shot Caller
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2017, USA
Rate
7.6
76
Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
77
Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, France
Rate
7.6
78
Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
79
The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime
2011, Indonesia / USA / France
Rate
7.6
80
Reketir 3
Drama, Crime
2025, Kazakhstan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
81
The Equalizer
Thriller, Crime, Action
2014, USA
Rate
7.5
82
The Roundup
Crime
2022, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
83
Saw
Horror, Thriller, Crime
2004, USA
Rate
7.5
84
The Ghost Writer
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
7.5
85
Buried
Crime, Thriller
2010, Spain
Rate
7.5
86
The Town
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Crime
2010, USA
Rate
7.5
87
Furious 7
Crime, Thriller, Action
2015, USA
Rate
7.5
88
12
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2007, Russia
Rate
7.5
89
End of Watch
Detective, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2012, USA
Rate
7.5
90
Nobody
Action, Thriller, Crime
2021, USA
Rate
7.4
91
Fast & Furious 6
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
7.4
92
The Roundup: Punishment
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
93
The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War
2005, Russia
Rate
7.4
94
The Fast and the Furious
Thriller, Action, Crime
2001, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
7.4
95
Trainspotting
Drama, Crime, Comedy
1996, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
96
Wasabi
Adventure, Crime, Biography, Comedy
2001, France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
97
House of Gucci
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
98
Lawless
Drama, Crime
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
99
West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
100
Déjà Vu
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Crime, Adventure, Drama, Romantic
2006, USA
Rate
