7.2
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Synopsis

Benoit Blanc returns in his most dangerous case yet. Plot TBA.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 September 2025
World premiere 6 September 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Germany
31 December 2025 USA
Budget $40,000,000
Production Netflix, T-Street
Also known as
Wake Up Dead Man, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Bıçaklar Çekildi: Ölü Adamın Uyanışı, Kẻ Đâm Lén: Đánh Thức Người Chết, Knives Out 3, Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man, Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man, La cuțite: Trezește-te, mortule!, Puñales por la espalda 3, Puñales por la espalda: De entre los muertos, Tőrbe ejtve: Ébredj fel, halott ember, Vivo ou Morto: Um Mistério Knives Out, Żywy czy martwy: Film z serii 'Na noże', Достать ножи 3, Достать ножи. Проснись, мертвец, Ножі наголо 3, 利刃出鞘：亡者归来, 鋒迴路轉：亡者歸來
Director
Rian Johnson
Rian Johnson
Cast
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor
Cailee Spaeny
Cailee Spaeny
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
