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Annie Potts
Annie Potts
Kinoafisha
Persons
Annie Potts
Annie Potts
Annie Potts
Date of Birth
28 October 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Toy Story
(1995)
8.3
Toy Story 5
(2026)
Tickets
8.3
Young Sheldon
(2017)
Filmography
8.3
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
40 Dates and 40 Nights
40 Dates and 40 Nights
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Comedy, Family
2024, USA
6.5
I Heart Arlo
Animation, Music, Adventure, Comedy, Family
2021, USA
7.3
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Happy Anniversary
Happy Anniversary
Comedy
2018, USA
8.3
Young Sheldon
Comedy, Family
2017, USA
Show more
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