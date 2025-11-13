Menu
Rating of the best films produced in отечественых

Nu, pogodi! 8.6
1 Nu, pogodi!
Short, Animation 1969, USSR
Rate
V arktiku 8.5
2 V arktiku
Documentary 2023, Russia
Rate
Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya 8.5
3 Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya
Crime, Detective, Action 1979, USSR
Rate
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley 8.5
4 Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Adventure, Crime, Mystery 1981, USSR
Rate
Gentlemen of Fortune 8.4
5 Gentlemen of Fortune
Crime, Comedy 1971, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Ognennyy lis 8.4
6 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
Rate
Troe iz Prostokvashino 8.4
7 Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short 1978, USSR
Rate
Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future 8.4
8 Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1973, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
The Diamond Arm 8.4
9 The Diamond Arm
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 1968, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
10 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Dolgaya doroga domoy 8.3
11 Dolgaya doroga domoy
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
12 Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic 1959, USSR
Rate
Brother 8.3
13 Brother
Action, Drama 1997, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Khanuma 8.3
14 Khanuma
Comedy, Musical 1978, USSR
Rate
The Twelve Chairs 8.3
15 The Twelve Chairs
Comedy, Detective 1976, USSR
Rate
Okhota na tigra 8.3
16 Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery 1980, USSR
Rate
Love and Pigeons 8.3
17 Love and Pigeons
Comedy, Romantic 1984, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
An Ordinary Miracle 8.3
18 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
Rate
Man with a Movie Camera 8.3
19 Man with a Movie Camera
Documentary 1929, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Office Romance 8.3
20 Office Romance
Romantic, Comedy 1977, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse 8.2
21 Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
Romantic 1956, USSR
Rate
The Safety Match 8.1
22 The Safety Match
Comedy 1954, USSR
Rate
Brother 2 8.1
23 Brother 2
Action, Crime 2000, USA / Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Mimino 8.1
24 Mimino
Comedy 1978, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Безымянная звезда 8.1
25 Безымянная звезда
Drama, Comedy 1978, USSR
Rate
Yozhik v tumane 8.1
26 Yozhik v tumane
Children's 1975, USSR
Rate
Siberiade 8.1
27 Siberiade
Drama, War, History 1978, USSR
Rate
Walking the Streets of Moscow 8.1
28 Walking the Streets of Moscow
Romantic, Comedy 1963, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Letter Never Sent 8.1
29 Letter Never Sent
Drama 1959, USSR
Rate
Gde ti, Adam? 8.1
30 Gde ti, Adam?
Documentary 2019, Russia
Rate
The Mystery of the Third Planet 8.1
31 The Mystery of the Third Planet
Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 1981, USSR
Rate
I've Bought Myself a Father 8.1
32 I've Bought Myself a Father
Comedy, Family 1963, USSR
Rate
Myshonok Pik 8.1
33 Myshonok Pik
Animation 1978, USSR
Rate
The Wedding 8.1
34 The Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 1944, USSR
Rate
Welcome, or No Trespassing 8.1
35 Welcome, or No Trespassing
Family, Comedy 1964, USSR
Rate
Officers 8.0
36 Officers
Drama, Romantic 1971, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
The House I Live In 8.0
37 The House I Live In
Drama 1957, USSR
Rate
Battleship Potemkin 8.0
38 Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
Rate
Volk i telyonok 8.0
39 Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 1984, USSR
Rate
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora 8.0
40 D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
Musical, Adventure 1979, USSR
Rate
The Girls 8.0
41 The Girls
Romantic, Comedy 1961, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Destiny of a Man 8.0
42 Destiny of a Man
War, Drama 1959, USSR
Rate
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo 8.0
43 Podarok dlya samogo slabogo
Animation 1978, USSR
Rate
The Fool 8.0
44 The Fool
Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Zolotaya antilopa 8.0
45 Zolotaya antilopa
Animation 1954, USSR
Rate
Good Luck! 8.0
46 Good Luck!
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
Rate
Romeo and Juliet 8.0
47 Romeo and Juliet
Drama, Music, Romantic 1955, USSR
Rate
Maxim Perepelitsa 7.9
48 Maxim Perepelitsa
Comedy 1955, USSR
Rate
Po zakonu 7.9
49 Po zakonu
Drama, Crime 1926, USSR
Rate
Scarlet Flower 7.9
50 Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy 1952, USSR
Rate
And Quiet Flows the Don 7.9
51 And Quiet Flows the Don
Drama, War 1957, USSR
Rate
The Alive and the Dead 7.9
52 The Alive and the Dead
Drama, War 1963, USSR
Rate
The Idiot 7.9
53 The Idiot
Drama 1958, USSR
Rate
Tickets
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.9
54 Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family 1950, USSR
Rate
Snezhnaya koroleva 7.9
55 Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family 1957, USSR
Rate
V yaranga požáru popáleniny 7.9
56 V yaranga požáru popáleniny
Short, Animation 1956, USSR
Rate
The Light 7.9
57 The Light
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
The Cranes Are Flying 7.9
58 The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Cinderella 7.9
59 Cinderella
Fairy Tale, Family 1947, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Centaur 7.9
60 The Centaur
Drama, Thriller 2023, Russia
Rate
The brave little deer 7.9
61 The brave little deer
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
Rate
Ostrov oshibok 7.9
62 Ostrov oshibok
Animation, Short, Family 1955, USSR
Rate
The Ugly Duckling 7.9
63 The Ugly Duckling
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Porozhniy reys 7.9
64 Porozhniy reys
Drama 1963, USSR
Rate
Three Plus Two 7.9
65 Three Plus Two
Comedy 1963, USSR
Rate
Kashtanka 7.9
66 Kashtanka
Animation 1952, USSR
Rate
Tri drovoseka 7.9
67 Tri drovoseka
Animation 1959, USSR
Rate
It Happened in Penkovo 7.9
68 It Happened in Penkovo
Drama, Romantic 1957, USSR
Rate
Sem chyornykh bumag 7.9
69 Sem chyornykh bumag
War 2024, Russia
Rate
Zakoldovannyy malchik 7.9
70 Zakoldovannyy malchik
Family, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Petra a Červená Karkulka 7.9
71 Petra a Červená Karkulka
Short, Animation 1958, USSR
Rate
Konyok-Gorbunok 7.8
72 Konyok-Gorbunok
Animation 1947, USSR
Rate
The Cat’s House 7.8
73 The Cat’s House
Animation 1958, USSR
Rate
Vstuplenie 7.8
74 Vstuplenie
Drama, Family 1963, USSR
Rate
Legenda No. 17 7.8
75 Legenda No. 17
Biography, Sport 2012, Russia
Rate
Vasilisa the Beautiful 7.8
76 Vasilisa the Beautiful
Fairy Tale, Family, Children's 1939, USSR
Rate
The Girl and the Crocodile 7.8
77 The Girl and the Crocodile
Comedy 1956, USSR
Rate
Summer Trip to the Sea 7.8
78 Summer Trip to the Sea
Documentary 1978, USSR
Rate
Wait for Me 7.8
79 Wait for Me
War, Drama 1943, USSR
Rate
Tsarevna-lyagushka 7.8
80 Tsarevna-lyagushka
Short, Animation 1954, USSR
Rate
A Home for Tanya 7.8
81 A Home for Tanya
Drama 1959, USSR
Rate
Carnival Night 7.8
82 Carnival Night
Musical, Comedy 1956, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Fortress of War 7.8
83 Fortress of War
Drama, War 2010, Russia / Belarus
Rate
Noch pered Rozhdestvom 7.8
84 Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Animation 1951, USSR
Rate
Ořech větvička 7.8
85 Ořech větvička
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Different Fortunes 7.8
86 Different Fortunes
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
Rate
Ma-ma 7.8
87 Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical 1976, USSR / France / Romania
Rate
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh 7.8
88 Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh
Children's, Short, Animation 1951, USSR
Rate
Gusi-lebedi 7.8
89 Gusi-lebedi
Animation, Short 1949, USSR
Rate
Ivan the Terrible. Part I 7.8
90 Ivan the Terrible. Part I
Biography 1944, USSR
Rate
What Men Talk About 7.8
91 What Men Talk About
Comedy 2010, Russia
Rate
Love and Lies 7.8
92 Love and Lies
Drama 1980, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Mashenka 7.8
93 Mashenka
Romantic, War 1942, USSR
Rate
The Unamenables 7.8
94 The Unamenables
Comedy 1959, USSR
Rate
Tickets
The Overcoat 7.8
95 The Overcoat
Drama 1959, USSR
Rate
Klyovny ulove 7.8
96 Klyovny ulove
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The fulfillment of desires 7.8
97 The fulfillment of desires
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
Rate
The Sisters 7.8
98 The Sisters
Drama 1957, USSR
Rate
Guilty Without Guilt 7.8
99 Guilty Without Guilt
Drama 1945, USSR
Rate
Andrei Rublev 7.8
100 Andrei Rublev
History, Drama 1966, USSR
Rate
Tickets
