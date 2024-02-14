Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 13 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
13 April 2024
World premiere
14 February 2024
Release date
|14 February 2024
|Russia
| НМГ Кинопрокат
|
|15 February 2024
|Azerbaijan
|
|6+
|15 February 2024
|Kazakhstan
|
|6+
|15 February 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|
|14 February 2024
|Moldova
|
|
|14 February 2024
|Tajikistan
|
|
|14 February 2024
|Uzbekistan
|
|6+
Budget
500,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$20,615,744
Production
Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Studio Plus
Also known as
Lyod 3, Лёд 3, Buz 3, Ice 3, Jää 3, Мұз 3, Led 3, Лед 3