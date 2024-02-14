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Poster of Ice 3
7.5
Ice 3 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ice 3
7.5

Ice 3

, 2024
Lyod 3
Russia / Romantic, Drama, Sport / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ice 3
7.5
Ice 3 - Trailer
Ice 3  Trailer

Cast

Anna Savranskaya
Nadya
Stepan Belozyorov
Sergey Orlov
Alexander Petrov
Alexander Petrov
Sasha Gorin
Mariya Aronova
Mariya Aronova
Shatalina
Sergey Lavygin
Sergey Lavygin
Ivanych
Vitaliya Kornienko
Vitaliya Kornienko
Nadya 13 let
Aglaya Tarasova
Aglaya Tarasova
Nadya Lapshina
Elena Nikolaeva
Elena Nikolaeva
Tamara Bezhanovna
Evgenia Medvedeva
Evgenia Medvedeva
Komentator figurnogo kataniya
Evgeniy Sangadzhiev
Evgeniy Sangadzhiev
Shelepikhin
Marina Denisova
Marina Denisova
Anesteziolog
Andrey Zolotarev
Kommentator
Director Yuriy Khmelnitskiy
Writer Aleksandr Andryushchenko, Aksinya Borisova, Oleg Malovichko, Andrey Zolotarev
Composer Oleg Karpachev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 April 2024
World premiere 14 February 2024
Release date
14 February 2024 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
15 February 2024 Azerbaijan 6+
15 February 2024 Kazakhstan 6+
15 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
14 February 2024 Moldova
14 February 2024 Tajikistan
14 February 2024 Uzbekistan 6+
Budget 500,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $20,615,744
Production Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Studio Plus
Also known as
Lyod 3, Лёд 3, Buz 3, Ice 3, Jää 3, Мұз 3, Led 3, Лед 3

Film rating

7.5
Rate 451 votes
5.9 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1008 In the Romantic genre  136 In the Drama genre  465 In the Sport genre  18 In films of Russia  48 In films of 2024  50
Updated 25 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ice 3 - Trailer
Ice 3 Trailer
Ice 3 - Teaser trailer
Ice 3 Teaser trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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