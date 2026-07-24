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Poster of The Mirror
7.3
The Mirror - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Mirror
7.3

The Mirror

, 1974
The Mirror
USSR / Drama / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of The Mirror
7.3
Tickets
The Mirror - Trailer
The Mirror  Trailer

Cast

Margarita Terekhova
Margarita Terekhova
Natalya
Ignat Daniltsev
Twelve Year Old Aleksei
Alla Demidova
Alla Demidova
Lisa
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Printery Director
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Forensic Doctor
Filipp Yankovskiy
Filipp Yankovskiy
Five Years Old Aleksei
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
The Father
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Military Trainer
Larisa Tarkovskaya
Nadezha
Tamara Ogorodnikova
Woman at the Tea Table
Tamara Ogorodnikova
Woman at the Tea Table
Tamara Ogorodnikova
Woman at the Tea Table
Director Andrei Tarkovsky
Writer Aleksandr Misharin, Andrei Tarkovsky
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 7 March 1975
Release date
4 July 2019 Russia 16+
11 January 2007 Czechia
1 March 1990 Czechoslovakia
11 July 1980 Denmark 15
7 March 1975 Finland K-16
5 July 2017 France TP
17 November 1989 Germany
7 March 1975 Kazakhstan
16 November 2021 Mexico
19 September 2019 Netherlands
18 March 2022 Panama
21 February 2016 Portugal
7 March 1975 Sweden 15
11 November 1975 USA
7 March 1975 USSR
7 March 1975 Ukraine
Budget 622,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $124,051
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zerkalo, The Mirror, El espejo, Mirror, O Espelho, Der Spiegel, Le miroir, Veidrodis, Zrcadlo, Zrcalo, Зеркало, Огледало, Ayna, De spiegel, El Mirall, Kagami, Ko'zgu, Lo specchio, Ogledalo, Oglinda, Peili, Sarke, Spegeln, Speil, Spejlet, Tükör, White, White Day, Zwierciadło, Ο καθρέφτης, Дзеркало, 鏡, 鏡子, 镜子, 写真, 거울, Güzgü, Հայելի

Film rating

7.3
Rate 27 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1413 In the Drama genre  640 In films of USSR  175 In films of 1974  4
Updated 24 July 2026

Film Trailers

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The Mirror - Trailer
The Mirror Trailer
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Quotes

Father It seems to make me return to the place, poignantly dear to my heart, where my grandfather's house used to be in which I was born 40 years ago right on the dinner table. Each time I try to enter it, something prevents me from doing that. I see this dream again and again. And when I see those walls made of logs and the dark entrance, even in my dream I become aware that I'm only dreaming it. And the overwhelming joy is clouded by anticipation of awakening. At times something happens and I stop dreaming of the house and the pine trees of my childhood around it. Then I get depressed. And I can't wait to see this dream in which I'l be a child again and feel happy again because everything will still be ahead, everything will be possible...
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Mosfilm
18:40 from 350 ₽
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D
18:40 from 350 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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