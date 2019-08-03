Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Gde ti, Adam?
Gde ti, Adam?
Gde ti, Adam?
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
3 August 2019
Release date
14 April 2022
Greece
Worldwide Gross
$15,717
Production
Enorama
Also known as
Where Are You, Adam?, Gdzie jesteś Adamie?, Unde eşti, Adame?, Αδάμ, πού εί;, Где ты, Адам?, Де ти, Адаме?, Къде си, Адам?
Director
Aleksandr Zaporoshchenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Gde ti, Adam?
5.9
Waiting Room
(2018)
Film rating
7.8
Rate
28
votes
8.1
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
455
In the Documentary genre
15
In films of Russia
14
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
osavost
5 September 2020, 16:27
Если бы меня попросили назвать этот фильм, я бы назвала его:"Послание". Это был как будто откровенный разговор игумена монастыря Дохиар со…
Read more…
zhanna.zhan-net84
21 November 2020, 20:16
Фильм очень глубокий. С одной стороны будничная жизнь монахов, с другой - простые истины, которые нужно услышать сейчас каждому..сейчас, в то время,…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
