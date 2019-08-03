Menu
Russian
Poster of Gde ti, Adam?
1 poster
Gde ti, Adam?

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 3 August 2019
Release date
14 April 2022 Greece
Worldwide Gross $15,717
Production Enorama
Also known as
Where Are You, Adam?, Gdzie jesteś Adamie?, Unde eşti, Adame?, Αδάμ, πού εί;, Где ты, Адам?, Де ти, Адаме?, Къде си, Адам?
Director
Aleksandr Zaporoshchenko
Cast and Crew
7.8
Rate 28 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  455 In the Documentary genre  15 In films of Russia  14
Film Reviews
osavost 5 September 2020, 16:27
Если бы меня попросили назвать этот фильм, я бы назвала его:"Послание". Это был как будто откровенный разговор игумена монастыря Дохиар со… Read more…
zhanna.zhan-net84 21 November 2020, 20:16
Фильм очень глубокий. С одной стороны будничная жизнь монахов, с другой - простые истины, которые нужно услышать сейчас каждому..сейчас, в то время,… Read more…
