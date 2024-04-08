Kolya and Alice live in different worlds. Kolya lives in modern-day Moscow, while Alice lives 100 years in the future. Kolya likes playing video games, writing rap songs and hanging out with his friends. He doesn’t think about the future at all. Alice knows everything about alien animal life, martial arts, and the history of the galaxy. The past holds a painful memory for Alice - her mother was killed in a battle between earthlings and space pirates. The defeated forces of evil will one day return, and worlds will collide. Kolya and Alice will meet, and their meeting will shape the future of our universe.
|18 April 2024
|Russia
|Централ Партнершип
|18 April 2024
|Armenia
|18 April 2024
|Azerbaijan
|18 April 2024
|Belarus
|18 April 2024
|Bulgaria
|22 September 2025
|Kazakhstan
|18 April 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|18 April 2024
|Moldova
|18 April 2024
|Tajikistan
|28 June 2024
|Turkey
|9 May 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|18 April 2024
|Uzbekistan
Подойдёт для просмотра старшего школьного возраста и дальше) Особенно понравится любителей компьютерных игр.… Read more…