Kinoafisha Films Guest from the Future

Guest from the Future

Sto let tomu vperyod 18+
Synopsis

Kolya and Alice live in different worlds. Kolya lives in modern-day Moscow, while Alice lives 100 years in the future. Kolya likes playing video games, writing rap songs and hanging out with his friends. He doesn’t think about the future at all. Alice knows everything about alien animal life, martial arts, and the history of the galaxy. The past holds a painful memory for Alice - her mother was killed in a battle between earthlings and space pirates. The defeated forces of evil will one day return, and worlds will collide. Kolya and Alice will meet, and their meeting will shape the future of our universe.

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 10 July 2024
World premiere 8 April 2024
Release date
18 April 2024 Russia Централ Партнершип
18 April 2024 Armenia
18 April 2024 Azerbaijan
18 April 2024 Belarus
18 April 2024 Bulgaria
22 September 2025 Kazakhstan
18 April 2024 Kyrgyzstan
18 April 2024 Moldova
18 April 2024 Tajikistan
28 June 2024 Turkey
9 May 2024 UAE TBC
18 April 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget 900,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $20,115,888
Production Art Pictures Studio, Central Partnership Productions, Gazprom Media
Also known as
Sto let tomu vperyod, Guest from the Future, D'ici cent ans, Külaline tulevikust, Yüzyıl İleri, Сто лет тому вперёд
Director
Aleksandr Andryushchenko
Aleksandr Andryushchenko
Cast
Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Alexander Petrov
Alexander Petrov
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.2
Rate 397 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1536 In the Adventure genre  322 In the Family genre  164 In the Sci-Fi genre  195 In films of Russia  123
Film Reviews
marina_sanny 19 April 2024, 14:21
Качественное Российское фэнтези. \
Подойдёт для просмотра старшего школьного возраста и дальше) Особенно понравится любителей компьютерных игр.… Read more…
Наталья Миндерова 24 December 2023, 14:46
Истории про Алису одни из моих любимых книг детства. Обязательно пойду в кино на нее! Не понимаю, почему люди заранее поливают грязью фильм, который… Read more…
