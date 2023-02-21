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Poster of Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
7.5

Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra

, 1977
Blokada: Leningradskiy metronom, Operatsiya Iskra
USSR / Action, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
7.5

Synopsis

"Iskra" is the codename for the plan of the operation of the Soviet troops to break the blockade of Leningrad. In January 1943, the blockade of Leningrad was broken. A corridor 8-11 km wide was formed between Lake Ladoga and the front line.

Cast

Yury Solomin
Yury Solomin
Zvyagintsev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Ivan Maksimovich Korolyov
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Fyodor Vasiliyovich Valitsky
Irina Akulova
Vera Korolyova
Aleksandr Razin
Anatoly Valitsky
Boris Gorbatov
Stalin
Sergei Kharchenko
Zhdanov
Roman Gromadskiy
Roman Gromadskiy
Kuznetsov
Aleksei Presnetsov
Govorov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Zhukov
Director Mikhail Yershov
Writer Arnold Vitol, Aleksandr Chakovskiy
Composer Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 2 December 1977
Release date
24 April 1978 USSR
Budget $1,000,000
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Blokada: Leningradskiy metronom, Operatsiya Iskra, Блокада: Ленинградский метроном, A blokád folytatása, Blockaden, Blokada: Leningradskiy metronom, Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra, Koubou no 900 Niti - Reningurado dai koubousen II, Saarto, Блокада: Ленинградский метроном. Операция «Искра», Блокада: Фильм 2: Ленинградский метроном. Операция «Искра», Blockade: Operation "Iskra"

Film rating

7.5
Rate 22 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1053 In the Action genre  239 In the Drama genre  490 In the History genre  39 In films of USSR  121 In films of 1977  3
Updated 21 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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