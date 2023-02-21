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Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
7.5
Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
, 1977
Blokada: Leningradskiy metronom, Operatsiya Iskra
USSR / Action, Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.5
Synopsis
"Iskra" is the codename for the plan of the operation of the Soviet troops to break the blockade of Leningrad. In January 1943, the blockade of Leningrad was broken. A corridor 8-11 km wide was formed between Lake Ladoga and the front line.
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Cast
Yury Solomin
Zvyagintsev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Ivan Maksimovich Korolyov
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Fyodor Vasiliyovich Valitsky
Irina Akulova
Vera Korolyova
Aleksandr Razin
Anatoly Valitsky
Boris Gorbatov
Stalin
Sergei Kharchenko
Zhdanov
Roman Gromadskiy
Kuznetsov
Aleksei Presnetsov
Govorov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Zhukov
Director
Mikhail Yershov
Writer
Arnold Vitol
,
Aleksandr Chakovskiy
Composer
Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 50 minutes
Production year
1977
World premiere
2 December 1977
Release date
24 April 1978
USSR
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Blokada: Leningradskiy metronom, Operatsiya Iskra, Блокада: Ленинградский метроном, A blokád folytatása, Blockaden, Blokada: Leningradskiy metronom, Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra, Koubou no 900 Niti - Reningurado dai koubousen II, Saarto, Блокада: Ленинградский метроном. Операция «Искра», Блокада: Фильм 2: Ленинградский метроном. Операция «Искра», Blockade: Operation "Iskra"
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
22
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1053
In the Action genre
239
In the Drama genre
490
In the History genre
39
In films of USSR
121
In films of 1977
3
Updated 21 February 2023
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