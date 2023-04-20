Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Snegir
7.3
Snegir - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Snegir
7.3

Snegir

, 2023
Snegir
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Snegir
7.3
Snegir - Trailer 2
Snegir  Trailer 2

Cast

Alexander Robak
Alexander Robak
Gennadiy
Timofey Tribuntsev
Timofey Tribuntsev
Yurik
Evgeniy Sytyy
Evgeniy Sytyy
Ded
Sergey Nasedkin
Sergey Nasedkin
Anatoliy Popov
Anatoliy Popov
Kapitan
Mikhail Kremer
Mikhail Kremer
Seryoga
Oleg Savostyuk
Oleg Savostyuk
Maksim
Makar Khlebnikov
Makar Khlebnikov
Nikita
Vasily Shchipitsyn
Vasily Shchipitsyn
Starpom
Oleg Kamenshchikov
Oleg Kamenshchikov
Evgeniy
Vladimir Luk'yanchikov
Dimon
Director Boris Khlebnikov
Writer Nataliya Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov, Georgi Vladimov
Composer Maksim Belovolov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 July 2023
World premiere 20 April 2023
Release date
8 June 2023 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Budget 300,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $569,192
Production CTB Film Company, Globus Film Studio
Based on novel “Three Minutes of Silence” (Georgi Vladimov, 1969)
Also known as
Snegir, Three Minutes of Silence, Снегирь, Три минуты молчания, Tri minuty molchaniya

Film rating

7.3
Rate 62 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1461 In the Drama genre  658 In films of Russia  123 In films of 2023  78
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Snegir - Trailer 2
Snegir Trailer 2
Snegir - Trailer 1
Snegir Trailer 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Snegir

V Keyptaunskom portu...
V Keyptaunskom portu... Drama
2019, Russia
5.2
A Long and Happy Life
A Long and Happy Life Drama
2013, Russia
6.2
Roads to Koktebel
Roads to Koktebel Drama
2003, Russia
6.9
Den do
Den do Drama
2017, Russia
4.9
Arrhythmia
Arrhythmia Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
7.6
Solnechnaya liniya
Solnechnaya liniya Comedy, Drama
2022, Russia
5.0
Patsienty
Patsienty Drama
2014, Russia
7.0
Konchitsya leto
Konchitsya leto Drama
2025, Russia
7.4
1993
1993 Drama
2023, Russia
6.7
Dalyokie blizkie
Dalyokie blizkie Drama
2022, Russia
7.5
Petrov's Flu
Petrov's Flu Drama
2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
6.8
Zima
Zima Drama
2019, Russia
5.9
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Last Whale Singer
The Last Whale Singer
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more