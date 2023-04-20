7.3Snegir
Snegir, 2023
Russia / Drama / 18+
Cast
Director Boris Khlebnikov
Writer Nataliya Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov, Georgi Vladimov
Composer Maksim Belovolov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 July 2023
World premiere 20 April 2023
Release date
|8 June 2023
|Russia
|Атмосфера Кино
Budget 300,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $569,192
Production CTB Film Company, Globus Film Studio
Based on novel “Three Minutes of Silence” (Georgi Vladimov, 1969)
Also known as
Snegir, Three Minutes of Silence, Снегирь, Три минуты молчания, Tri minuty molchaniya
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Snegir Trailer 2
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Snegir Trailer 1
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