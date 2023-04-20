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Poster of The Challenge
7.4
The Challenge - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films The Challenge
7.4

The Challenge

, 2023
Vyzov
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Challenge
7.4
The Challenge - Trailer 2
The Challenge  Trailer 2

Synopsis

The thoracic surgeon Evgenia Belyaeva has only one month to prepare for the flight to the International Space Station, where she has to perform surgery on a crew member. Will she be up for the challenge? Can she overcome her fears and insecurities? Will she be able to perform the complicated surgery in zero gravity, and give the cosmonaut a chance to return to Earth alive?

Cast

Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild
Zhenya Belyaeva
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic
Vladislav Nikolaev
Vladimir Mashkov
Vladimir Mashkov
Volin
Oleg Novitskiy
Oleg Novitskiy
Oleg Bogdanov
Anton Shkaplerov
Anton Shkaplerov
Anton Shkaplerov
Pyotr Dubrov
Poytr Kudryavtsev
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Galina Vasilievna
Varvara Volodina
Varvara Volodina
Masha
Andrei Shchepochkin
Andrei Shchepochkin
Aleksandr Baluev
Aleksandr Baluev
Igor Gordin
Igor Gordin
Aleksey Barabash
Aleksey Barabash
Director Klim Shipenko
Writer Bakur Bakuradze, Konstantin Ernst, Dmitriy Rogozin, Klim Shipenko
Composer Sergey Cheremisinov, Nikolay Rostov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 44 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 September 2023
World premiere 20 April 2023
Release date
20 April 2023 Russia Централ Партнершип
15 March 2024 China
11 May 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
11 May 2023 Kyrgyzstan 12+
20 April 2023 Montenegro
20 April 2023 Serbia
27 April 2023 UAE 18TC
11 May 2023 Uzbekistan 12+
Budget 905,826,715 RUR
Worldwide Gross $26,064,906
Production Roscosmos, Yellow, Black & White
Also known as
Vyzov, The Challenge, Chaqiruv, El reto, Izazov, The Challenge - Die Herausforderung, Wysow, Вызов, Изазов, 挑战, 深空拯救者, Challenge

Film rating

7.4
Rate 811 votes
6.6 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1158 In the Drama genre  538 In films of Russia  75 In films of 2023  61
Updated 16 April 2026

Film Trailers

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The Challenge - Trailer 2
The Challenge Trailer 2
The Challenge - Trailer
The Challenge Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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