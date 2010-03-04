Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of What Men Talk About
7.8
What Men Talk About - Teaser trailer
Kinoafisha Films What Men Talk About
7.8

What Men Talk About

, 2010
O chyom govoryat muzhchiny
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of What Men Talk About
7.8
What Men Talk About - Teaser trailer
What Men Talk About  Teaser trailer

Cast

Rostislav Khait
Rostislav Khait
Slava
Leonid Barats
Leonid Barats
Lyosha
Aleksandr Demidov
Aleksandr Demidov
Sasha
Kamil Larin
Kamil Larin
Kamil
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Konserzhka
Zhanna Friske
Zhanna Friske
Friske
Nonna Grishaeva
Nonna Grishaeva
Aleksey Agranovich
Aleksey Agranovich
Fyodor Dobronravov
Fyodor Dobronravov
Oleg Menshikov
Oleg Menshikov
Andrey Makarevich
Aleksey Kortnev
Aleksey Kortnev
Director Dmitriy Dyachenko
Writer Sergey Petreykov, Leonid Barats, Rostislav Khait
Composer Lyova Bi-2, Shura Bi-2
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 4 March 2010
Release date
4 March 2010 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
4 March 2010 Belarus
4 March 2010 Kazakhstan
11 November 2010 USA
4 March 2010 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $12,824,118
Production Kinokompaniya "Kvadrat"
Also known as
O chyom govoryat muzhchiny, O čemu razgovaraju muškarci, What Men Talk About, Apie ką galvoja vyrai, O czym rozmawiają mężczyźni, За какво говорят мъжете, О чём говорят мужчины, 男人私房话, О чем говорят мужчины

Film rating

7.8
Rate 217 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  544 In the Comedy genre  115 In films of Russia  22 In films of 2010  13

Film Trailers

All trailers
What Men Talk About - Teaser trailer
What Men Talk About Teaser trailer
What Men Talk About - Clip 2
What Men Talk About Clip 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack What Men Talk About
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for What Men Talk About

O chyom eshchyo govoryat muzhchiny
O chyom eshchyo govoryat muzhchiny Comedy
2011, Russia
6.0
Bystree, chem kroliki
Bystree, chem kroliki Comedy
2014, Russia
6.0
Igra v pravdu
Igra v pravdu Comedy
2013, Russia
6.0
A Gun in Each Hand
A Gun in Each Hand Drama, Comedy
2012, Spain
5.0
Les Hommes à Lunettes
Les Hommes à Lunettes Comedy
2012, France
4.0
What Men Talk About. Continuation
What Men Talk About. Continuation Comedy
2018, Russia
6.0
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya Comedy
2026, Russia
5.0
Po baram
Po baram Comedy
2025, Russia
6.0
Sound of Youth
Sound of Youth Comedy
2024, Russia
7.0
Italians Do It Better
Italians Do It Better Comedy
2023, Italy
4.0
O chyom govoryat muzhchiny. Prostye udovolstviya
O chyom govoryat muzhchiny. Prostye udovolstviya Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
5.0
Radio Day
Radio Day Comedy
2008, Russia
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more