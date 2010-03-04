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7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
What Men Talk About
7.8
What Men Talk About
, 2010
O chyom govoryat muzhchiny
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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Similar
7.8
What Men Talk About
Teaser trailer
Teaser trailer
Cast
Rostislav Khait
Slava
Leonid Barats
Lyosha
Aleksandr Demidov
Sasha
Kamil Larin
Kamil
Nina Ruslanova
Konserzhka
Zhanna Friske
Friske
Nonna Grishaeva
Aleksey Agranovich
Fyodor Dobronravov
Oleg Menshikov
Andrey Makarevich
Aleksey Kortnev
Director
Dmitriy Dyachenko
Writer
Sergey Petreykov
,
Leonid Barats
,
Rostislav Khait
Composer
Lyova Bi-2
,
Shura Bi-2
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
4 March 2010
Release date
4 March 2010
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
4 March 2010
Belarus
4 March 2010
Kazakhstan
11 November 2010
USA
4 March 2010
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$12,824,118
Production
Kinokompaniya "Kvadrat"
Also known as
O chyom govoryat muzhchiny, O čemu razgovaraju muškarci, What Men Talk About, Apie ką galvoja vyrai, O czym rozmawiają mężczyźni, За какво говорят мъжете, О чём говорят мужчины, 男人私房话, О чем говорят мужчины
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
217
votes
7.5
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
544
In the Comedy genre
115
In films of Russia
22
In films of 2010
13
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What Men Talk About
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