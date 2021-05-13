Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hacks

Hacks (2021 - …)

Hacks 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 31 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 19 hours 7 minutes

TV series description

"Hacks" is a new American series produced by the streaming service HBO Max. The story revolves around the legendary comedian Deborah Vance. For many years, she has been striving to become the funniest woman in the country, and fortunately, she has succeeded. Deborah lives in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital, and realizes that fame is gradually leaving her. But how can she regain the love of the audience? Along the way, the main character meets a young woman who also dreams of someday achieving recognition. Deborah shares with her various useful tips or "hacks" that helped her become a star.
Хитрости - trailer четвертого сезона
Hacks  trailer четвертого сезона
Creator
Lucia Aniello
Paul W. Downs
Jen Statsky
Cast
Jean Smart
Jane Adams
Iris Bahr
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Hacks - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Hacks - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Hacks - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 9 episodes
 
Hacks - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 10 episodes
 
Season 5
TBA,
 
