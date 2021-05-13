"Hacks" is a new American series produced by the streaming service HBO Max. The story revolves around the legendary comedian Deborah Vance. For many years, she has been striving to become the funniest woman in the country, and fortunately, she has succeeded. Deborah lives in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital, and realizes that fame is gradually leaving her. But how can she regain the love of the audience? Along the way, the main character meets a young woman who also dreams of someday achieving recognition. Deborah shares with her various useful tips or "hacks" that helped her become a star.

