"Sex/Life" is an American romantic series created by the streaming platform Netflix. The plot revolves around a middle-aged woman named Billie. For many years, she has been the perfect housewife, loving mother, and faithful wife. Despite the seemingly idyllic family life, Billie can't get her former love out of her head. It seems like this man has never left her life. The situation intensifies when the mysterious lover unexpectedly appears in the flesh. It quickly becomes clear that Billie will never be able to push him away again, but she is also unwilling to give up her happy family.

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