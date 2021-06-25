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Kinoafisha TV Shows Sex/Life

Sex/Life (2021 - …)

Sex/Life 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 11 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Sex/Life" is an American romantic series created by the streaming platform Netflix. The plot revolves around a middle-aged woman named Billie. For many years, she has been the perfect housewife, loving mother, and faithful wife. Despite the seemingly idyllic family life, Billie can't get her former love out of her head. It seems like this man has never left her life. The situation intensifies when the mysterious lover unexpectedly appears in the flesh. It quickly becomes clear that Billie will never be able to push him away again, but she is also unwilling to give up her happy family.
Cast
Cast
Sarah Shahi
Sarah Shahi
Mike Vogel
Mike Vogel
Adam Demos
Adam Demos
Margaret Odette
Margaret Odette
Amber Goldfarb
Cleo Anthony
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Comedy genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Sex/Life - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Sex/Life - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 6 episodes
 
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