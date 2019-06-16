Menu
Ratings
6.9 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Euphoria

Euphoria (2019 - …)

Euphoria 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

An American adaptation of the Israeli series "Euphoria." Through the personal experiences of teenagers, the show explores the lives of modern high school students, their interests, relationships, style, and views on the future. However, they fail to see the bigger picture and become distracted by drugs, sex, and violence. The teenagers seem to be floating in weightlessness, desperately searching for some kind of guidance to bring them back down to earth and take the first step towards their dreams. The only problem is, they have forgotten how to dream.
Cast Characters
Eric Dane
Eric Dane Cal Jacobs
Zendaya
Zendaya Rue Bennett
Storm Reid
Storm Reid Gia Bennett
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud Fezco
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi Nate Jacobs
Nika King
Nika King Leslie Bennett
Cast and Crew
Series rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Euphoria - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Euphoria - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Euphoria - Season 3 Season 3
TBA, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
