An American adaptation of the Israeli series "Euphoria." Through the personal experiences of teenagers, the show explores the lives of modern high school students, their interests, relationships, style, and views on the future. However, they fail to see the bigger picture and become distracted by drugs, sex, and violence. The teenagers seem to be floating in weightlessness, desperately searching for some kind of guidance to bring them back down to earth and take the first step towards their dreams. The only problem is, they have forgotten how to dream.

