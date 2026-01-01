Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Nevjeste dolaze
Nevjeste dolaze
Nevjeste dolaze
18+
Drama
Country
Yugoslavia
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Production
Televizija Sarajevo
Also known as
Nevjeste dolaze, Arrivano le spose, As Noivas Estão Chegando, Gelinler Geliyor, Jönnek a menyasszonyok, Les mariées arrivent, Llegan las novias, Nadchodzą panny młode, Neveste prihajajo, The Brides Are Coming, Невесты приходят
Director
Emir Kusturica
Cast
Milka Podrug-Kokotović
Bogdan Diklić
Miodrag Krstović
Tanja Poberžnik
Adnan Palangic
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Nevjeste dolaze
6.8
On the Milky Road
(2016)
6.9
When Father Was Away on Business
(1985)
6.4
Buffet Titanic
(1979)
7.2
Promise Me This
(2007)
7.4
Do You Remember Dolly Bell?
(1981)
6.8
Life Is a Miracle
(2004)
7.0
Maradona by Kusturica
(2006)
6.8
Super 8 Stories
(2001)
7.1
All the Invisible Children
(2005)
7.0
Underground
(1995)
8.1
Time of the Gypsies
(1988)
7.7
Cabaret Balkan
(1998)
6.1
13
votes
6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
