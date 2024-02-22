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Poster of The Master and Margaret
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Master and Margaret
6.3

The Master and Margaret

, 1972
Il Maestro e Margherita
Italy, Yugoslavia / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Master and Margaret
6.3

Cast

Mimsy Farmer
Margareta Nikolajevna
Ugo Tognazzi
Nikolaj Afanasijevic Maksudov 'Maestro'
Alain Cuny
Alain Cuny
Profesor Voland & Satana
Pavle Vuisic
Azazelo
Velimir Bata Živojinović
Korovjev
Fabijan Šovagović
Berlioz
Ljuba Tadić
Pontije Pilat
Tasko Nacic
Rimski
Danilo 'Bata' Stojkovic
Bobov
Fahro Konjhodzic
Lavrovic
Director Aleksandar Petrovic
Writer Barbara Alberti, Mikhail A. Bulgakov, Amedeo Pagani, Aleksandar Petrovic
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 8 September 1972
Release date
8 September 1972 Italy
1 November 1972 USA
Worldwide Gross $356,503
Production Dunav Film, Euro International Films
Also known as
Il maestro e Margherita, The Master and Margaret, El maestro y Margarita, A mester és Margarita, Chàng bậc thầy và nàng Margaret, Der Meister und Margarita, Le maître et Marguerite, Majstor i Margareta, Majstor i Margarita, Margarida e o Mestre, Mästaren och Margherita, Meister und Margerita, Mistrz i Małgorzata, The Master and Margherite, Ο μετρ και η Μαργαρίτα, Мастер и Маргарита, Mistrz i Malgorzata

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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