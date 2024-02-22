Il maestro e Margherita, The Master and Margaret, El maestro y Margarita, A mester és Margarita, Chàng bậc thầy và nàng Margaret, Der Meister und Margarita, Le maître et Marguerite, Majstor i Margareta, Majstor i Margarita, Margarida e o Mestre, Mästaren och Margherita, Meister und Margerita, Mistrz i Małgorzata, The Master and Margherite, Ο μετρ και η Μαργαρίτα, Мастер и Маргарита, Mistrz i Malgorzata
Film rating
6.3
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.