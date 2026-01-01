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Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale Ashley Tisdale
Kinoafisha Persons Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale

Date of Birth
2 July 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Ocean Township, the United States of America
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Raising Hope 8.0
Raising Hope (2010)
Phineas and Ferb 7.8
Phineas and Ferb (2007)
Young & Hungry 7.7
Young & Hungry (2014)

Filmography

Baby Shark's Big Movie! 5.3
Baby Shark's Big Movie! Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Australia / Canada / India / Mexico / France / Spain
Watch trailer
Carol's Second Act 5.6
Carol's Second Act
Comedy 2019, USA
Merry Happy Whatever 6.1
Merry Happy Whatever
Comedy, Family 2019, USA
Phineas and Ferb 7.1
Phineas and Ferb Phineas and Ferb
Comedy 2018, USA
Daphne & Velma 4.2
Daphne & Velma Daphne & Velma
Action, Comedy, Crime 2018, USA
Charming 6.5
Charming Charming
Animation, Musical, Comedy 2017, Canada
Watch trailer
Young & Hungry 7.7
Young & Hungry
Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
Playing It Cool 5.9
Playing It Cool Playing It Cool
Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Ashley Tisdale’s private life
Still from the series 'Phineas and Ferb'
Get Ready for Summer with Brothers Inventors: New Season of 'Phineas and Ferb' Trailer
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