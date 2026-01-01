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Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale
Date of Birth
2 July 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Ocean Township, the United States of America
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Raising Hope
(2010)
7.8
Phineas and Ferb
(2007)
7.7
Young & Hungry
(2014)
Filmography
5.3
Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Australia / Canada / India / Mexico / France / Spain
Watch trailer
5.6
Carol's Second Act
Comedy
2019, USA
6.1
Merry Happy Whatever
Comedy, Family
2019, USA
7.1
Phineas and Ferb
Phineas and Ferb
Comedy
2018, USA
4.2
Daphne & Velma
Daphne & Velma
Action, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
6.5
Charming
Charming
Animation, Musical, Comedy
2017, Canada
Watch trailer
7.7
Young & Hungry
Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
5.9
Playing It Cool
Playing It Cool
Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Ashley Tisdale’s private life
Get Ready for Summer with Brothers Inventors: New Season of 'Phineas and Ferb' Trailer
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