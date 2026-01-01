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Kat Dennings
Kat Dennings
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kat Dennings
Kat Dennings
Kat Dennings
Date of Birth
13 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Bryn Mawr, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.2
WandaVision
(2021)
7.9
Thor
(2011)
7.8
Big Mouth
(2017)
Filmography
6.3
Shifting Gears
Comedy
2025, USA
8.2
WandaVision
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi,
2021, USA
7.3
What If...?
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2021, USA
4.4
Friendsgiving
Friendsgiving
Comedy, Drama
2020, USA
6.7
Dollface
Comedy
2019, USA
7.8
Big Mouth
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2017, USA
7.7
Thor: The Dark World
Thor: The Dark World
Adventure, Action
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
To Write Love on Her Arms
To Write Love on Her Arms
Biography, Drama, Musical
2012, USA
Watch trailer
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