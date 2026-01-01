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Kat Dennings
Kat Dennings Kat Dennings
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Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings

Date of Birth
13 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Bryn Mawr, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

WandaVision 8.2
WandaVision (2021)
Thor 7.9
Thor (2011)
Big Mouth 7.8
Big Mouth (2017)

Filmography

Shifting Gears 6.3
Shifting Gears
Comedy 2025, USA
WandaVision 8.2
WandaVision
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, 2021, USA
What If...? 7.3
What If...?
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2021, USA
Friendsgiving 4.4
Friendsgiving Friendsgiving
Comedy, Drama 2020, USA
Dollface 6.7
Dollface
Comedy 2019, USA
Big Mouth 7.8
Big Mouth
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2017, USA
Thor: The Dark World 7.7
Thor: The Dark World Thor: The Dark World
Adventure, Action 2013, USA
Watch trailer
To Write Love on Her Arms 6.2
To Write Love on Her Arms To Write Love on Her Arms
Biography, Drama, Musical 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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