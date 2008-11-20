|20 November 2008
|Russia
|Вест
|16+
|1 January 2009
|Argentina
|11 December 2008
|Australia
|20 November 2008
|Belarus
|19 December 2008
|Brazil
|16 January 2009
|Bulgaria
|21 November 2008
|Canada
|27 November 2008
|Czechia
|6 February 2009
|Denmark
|28 November 2008
|Estonia
|3 November 2025
|Finland
|K-12
|7 January 2009
|France
|20 November 2008
|Germany
|19 December 2008
|Great Britain
|1 January 2009
|Greece
|19 December 2008
|Ireland
|12A
|21 November 2008
|Italy
|4 April 2009
|Japan
|20 November 2008
|Kazakhstan
|29 October 2025
|Latvia
|N12
|4 December 2008
|Netherlands
|4 December 2008
|Portugal
|23 January 2009
|Romania
|10 December 2008
|South Korea
|4 December 2008
|Spain
|21 November 2008
|Sweden
|12 June 2009
|Turkey
|21 November 2008
|USA
|20 November 2008
|Ukraine
(at about 29 minutes) In the novel, it is made clear that the Cullens never touch the food on their plates. The only time they do eat is when Bella asks Edward whether he can eat, and he takes a bite of pizza. Yet in the film you can see Emmett eating in the background of a school canteen scene. As Stephenie Meyer said, they had to reshoot that scene several times because he kept eating by accident.
