Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Rate
7 posters
Kinoafisha Films Twilight

Twilight

Twilight 18+
Twilight - russian international trailer
Twilight  russian international trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 21 November 2008
World premiere 20 November 2008
Release date
20 November 2008 Russia Вест 16+
1 January 2009 Argentina
11 December 2008 Australia
20 November 2008 Belarus
19 December 2008 Brazil
16 January 2009 Bulgaria
21 November 2008 Canada
27 November 2008 Czechia
6 February 2009 Denmark
28 November 2008 Estonia
3 November 2025 Finland K-12
7 January 2009 France
20 November 2008 Germany
19 December 2008 Great Britain
1 January 2009 Greece
19 December 2008 Ireland 12A
21 November 2008 Italy
4 April 2009 Japan
20 November 2008 Kazakhstan
29 October 2025 Latvia N12
4 December 2008 Netherlands
4 December 2008 Portugal
23 January 2009 Romania
10 December 2008 South Korea
4 December 2008 Spain
21 November 2008 Sweden
12 June 2009 Turkey
21 November 2008 USA
20 November 2008 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $37,000,000
Worldwide Gross $399,980,740
Production Summit Entertainment, Temple Hill Entertainment, Maverick Films
Also known as
Twilight, Crepúsculo, Сумерки, Alacakaranlık Efsanesi, Alatoran, Alkonyat, Amurg, Bindi, Chạng Vạng, Crepuscle, Crepusculo, Dimdoumim, Gorgomish, Krēsla, Lykofos, Muzgu, Oqshom, Saulėlydis, Somrak, Stmívání, Sumrak, Súmrak, Towairaito - Hatsukoi, Twilight - Biss zum Morgengrauen, Twilight - Evighetens kyss, Twilight - Houkutus, Twilight: Chapitre 1 - Fascination, Twilight: La fascination, Videvik, Zmierzch, Λυκόφως, Здрач, Змярканне, Күүгүм, Сумрак, Сутінки, Ымырт, トワイライト　初恋, 吸血新世紀, 晨光, 暮光, 暮光之城, 暮光之城：無懼的愛, 暮色
Director
Catherine Hardwicke
Catherine Hardwicke
Cast
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
Michael Welch
Michael Welch
Justin Chon
Justin Chon
Peter Facinelli
Peter Facinelli
Similar films for Twilight
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon 6.6
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 6.8
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 6.6
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)
Fifty Shades of Grey 4.3
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
Red Riding Hood 6.6
Red Riding Hood (2011)
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 6.5
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)
Only Lovers Left Alive 7.5
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Byzantium 7.1
Byzantium (2012)
The Host 6.5
The Host (2012)
Let Me In 7.1
Let Me In (2010)
Inhuman Kiss: The Last Breath 4.7
Inhuman Kiss: The Last Breath (2023)
Film rating

7.0
Rate 1273 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1907
Film Reviews

Weteran Mc 16 September 2024, 22:51
"Сумерки" - голливудская драма в жанре фэнтези с элементами триллера и боевика.
Сюжет повествует о любви между вампиром Эдвардом, и… Read more…
Jade 2 April 2015, 12:51
Ну что вы человека обманываете. Bracking Dawn (разгоняя рассвет) это никакие не Сумерки от лица Эдварда. Это четвертая и последняя книга всей саги.… Read more…
Goofs

(at about 29 minutes) In the novel, it is made clear that the Cullens never touch the food on their plates. The only time they do eat is when Bella asks Edward whether he can eat, and he takes a bite of pizza. Yet in the film you can see Emmett eating in the background of a school canteen scene. As Stephenie Meyer said, they had to reshoot that scene several times because he kept eating by accident.

Quotes
Edward Cullen And so the lion fell in love with the lamb.
Isabella Swan What a stupid lamb.
Edward Cullen What a sick, masochistic lion.
Twilight - russian international trailer
Twilight Russian international trailer
Twilight - дублированый trailer
Twilight Дублированый trailer
Listen to the
soundtrack Twilight
Stills
