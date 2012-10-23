Q
It always makes me feel a bit melancholy. Grand old war ship. being ignominiously haunted away to scrap... The inevitability of time, don't you think? What do you see?
James Bond
A bloody big ship. Excuse me.
Q
007. I'm your new Quartermaster.
James Bond
You must be joking.
Q
Why, because I'm not wearing a lab coat?
James Bond
Because you still have spots.
Q
My complexion is hardly relevant.
James Bond
Your competence is.
Q
Age is no guarantee of efficiency.
James Bond
And youth is no guarantee of innovation.
Q
Well, I'll hazard I can do more damage on my laptop sitting in my pajamas before my first cup of Earl Grey than you can do in a year in the field.
James Bond
Oh, so why do you need me?
Q
Every now and then a trigger has to be pulled.
James Bond
Or not pulled. It's hard to know which in your pajamas. Q.
Q
007.