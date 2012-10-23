Q It always makes me feel a bit melancholy. Grand old war ship. being ignominiously haunted away to scrap... The inevitability of time, don't you think? What do you see?

James Bond A bloody big ship. Excuse me.

Q 007. I'm your new Quartermaster.

James Bond You must be joking.

Q Why, because I'm not wearing a lab coat?

James Bond Because you still have spots.

Q My complexion is hardly relevant.

James Bond Your competence is.

Q Age is no guarantee of efficiency.

James Bond And youth is no guarantee of innovation.

Q Well, I'll hazard I can do more damage on my laptop sitting in my pajamas before my first cup of Earl Grey than you can do in a year in the field.

James Bond Oh, so why do you need me?

Q Every now and then a trigger has to be pulled.

James Bond Or not pulled. It's hard to know which in your pajamas. Q.