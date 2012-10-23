Menu
Synopsis

Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. Whilst MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 23 October 2012
Release date
26 October 2012 Russia WDSSPR 16+
9 November 2012 Albania
1 November 2012 Argentina
5 November 2012 Armenia
22 November 2012 Australia
1 November 2012 Austria
25 October 2012 Azerbaijan
25 October 2012 Bahrain
29 November 2012 Bangladesh
26 October 2012 Belarus
26 October 2012 Belgium
1 November 2012 Bolivia
26 October 2012 Brazil
26 October 2012 Bulgaria
15 November 2012 Cambodia
2 November 2012 Cameroon
9 November 2012 Canada
1 November 2012 Chile
21 January 2013 China
7 December 2012 Colombia
1 November 2012 Croatia
25 October 2012 Czechia
26 October 2012 Denmark
6 December 2012 Dominican Republic
1 November 2012 Ecuador
25 October 2012 Egypt
1 November 2012 El Salvador
2 November 2012 Estonia
2 November 2012 Ethiopia
26 October 2012 Finland
26 October 2012 France
1 November 2012 Georgia
1 November 2012 Germany
25 October 2012 Great Britain
1 November 2012 Greece
1 November 2012 Hong Kong
26 October 2012 Hungary
26 October 2012 Iceland
2 November 2012 India
1 November 2012 Indonesia
25 October 2012 Iraq
26 October 2012 Ireland
25 October 2012 Israel
31 October 2012 Italy
7 November 2012 Jamaica
1 December 2012 Japan
25 October 2012 Jordan
26 October 2012 Kazakhstan
2 November 2012 Kenya
25 October 2012 Kuwait
2 November 2012 Latvia
25 October 2012 Lebanon
1 November 2012 Lithuania
1 November 2012 Malaysia
26 October 2012 Malta
2 November 2012 Mexico
31 October 2012 Netherlands
22 November 2012 New Zealand
2 November 2012 Nigeria
22 November 2012 North Macedonia
26 October 2012 Norway
25 October 2012 Oman
9 November 2012 Pakistan
26 October 2012 Palestine
2 November 2012 Panama
1 November 2012 Peru
31 October 2012 Philippines
26 October 2012 Poland
26 October 2012 Portugal
25 October 2012 Qatar
26 October 2012 Romania
31 October 2012 Serbia
1 November 2012 Singapore
26 October 2012 Slovakia
1 November 2012 Slovenia
30 November 2012 South Africa
1 November 2012 South Korea
30 October 2012 Spain
26 October 2012 Sweden
1 November 2012 Switzerland
2 November 2012 Taiwan
1 November 2012 Thailand
1 November 2012 Turkey
25 October 2012 UAE
9 November 2012 USA
26 October 2012 Ukraine
1 November 2012 Uruguay
1 November 2012 Venezuela
2 November 2012 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $200,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,108,594,137
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Columbia Pictures, Danjaq
Also known as
Skyfall, 007: Operación Skyfall, 007 Skyfall, 007: Skyfall, 007: Координаты «Скайфолл», 007 - Operação Skyfall, 007 - Skyfall, 007 Operación Skyfall, 007 координати: Скайфол, 007 スカイフォール, 007: Coordonata Skyfall, 007: Skyfall koordinatları, 007: Координати Скайфолл, 007: Скайфолл координаттары, 007：大破天幕杀机, 007：空降危機, Agente 007 - Skyfall, Bond 23, James Bond 007 - Skyfall, James Bond: Skyfall, Nebopad, Operācija 'Skyfall', Operacija Skyfall, Silver Bullet, Skaifoli, Skayfoll, Sky Fall, Skyfall: The IMAX Experience, Tử Địa Skyfall, Скајфол, स्कायफॉल
Director
Cast
Albert Finney
Cast and Crew
Film Reviews

Foggy 2 April 2015, 12:51
изначально не собирался комментировать очередную бондиану, но тут уже столько забавного наваяли, что не удержалсяЦитата (Comon, 06/11/2012 -… Read more…
PiroJok 2 April 2015, 12:51
Начиталась негативных отзывов перед просмотром, потому шла поскучать, хорошего не ждала, просто галочку поставить. И вот то ли оттого что сверх… Read more…
Quotes
Q It always makes me feel a bit melancholy. Grand old war ship. being ignominiously haunted away to scrap... The inevitability of time, don't you think? What do you see?
James Bond A bloody big ship. Excuse me.
Q 007. I'm your new Quartermaster.
James Bond You must be joking.
Q Why, because I'm not wearing a lab coat?
James Bond Because you still have spots.
Q My complexion is hardly relevant.
James Bond Your competence is.
Q Age is no guarantee of efficiency.
James Bond And youth is no guarantee of innovation.
Q Well, I'll hazard I can do more damage on my laptop sitting in my pajamas before my first cup of Earl Grey than you can do in a year in the field.
James Bond Oh, so why do you need me?
Q Every now and then a trigger has to be pulled.
James Bond Or not pulled. It's hard to know which in your pajamas. Q.
Q 007.
Stills
