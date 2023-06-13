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Poster of The Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore
Kinoafisha Films The Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore

The Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore

, 2023
The Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore
Great Britain / Opera / 18+
Poster of The Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore

Synopsis

Passions run high as Manrico and the Count di Luna compete for the affections of Leonora. Little do they know, Manrico’s mother Azucena has been keeping a terrible secret for decades. Soon a curse from the past will rise up from the ashes with devastating implications for them all. Starring Rachel Willis-Sørensen, Yusif Eyvazov, Gregory Kunde, Ludovic Tézier and Jamie Barton, Adele Thomas’s energetic staging sets Verdi’s tale in a Hieronymus Bosch-inspired universe of medieval superstition. On the podium, Antonio Pappano conducts Verdi’s dramatic score, featuring the famous Anvil chorus.

Cast

Yusif Eyvazov
Jamie Barton
Roberto Tagliavini
Ludovic Tézier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 June 2023
Release date
13 June 2023 Croatia
1 August 2023 Georgia R
13 June 2023 Great Britain
10 September 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
28 July 2023 Latvia U
30 July 2023 Lithuania N7
13 June 2023 Serbia

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 5 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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