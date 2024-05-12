Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Siegfried
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Siegfried

Siegfried

Siegfried 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Germany
Runtime 4 hours 31 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 12 May 2024
Release date
12 May 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
Production Bel Air Media
Also known as
Richard Wagner: Siegfried
Director
Dmitri Tcherniakov
Cast
Stephan Rügamer
Johannes Martin Kränzle
Anna Kissjudit
Michael Volle
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more