Poster of The Metropolitan Opera HD Live. Un ballo in maschera
1 poster
The Metropolitan Opera HD Live. Un ballo in maschera

The Metropolitan Opera HD Live. Un ballo in maschera

The Metropolitan Opera HD Live. Un ballo in maschera 18+
Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 8 December 2012
Release date
8 December 2012 USA
Worldwide Gross $128,352
Also known as
Verdi: Un Ballo in Maschera
Director
Fabio Luisi
David Alden
Cast
Sondra Radvanovsky
Kathleen Kim
Stephanie Blythe
Marcelo Álvarez
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
