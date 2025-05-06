Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Il Trovatore
Kinoafisha Films Il Trovatore

Il Trovatore

, 2017
Il Trovatore
Great Britain / Opera / 18+
Poster of Il Trovatore

Cast

Richard Farns
Lianna Haroutounian
Leonora
Gregory Kunde
Manrico
Vitaliy Bilyy
Count Di Luna
Anita Rachvelishvili
Azucena
Alexander Tsymbalyuk
Ferrando
Samuel Sakker
Ruiz
Francesca Chiejina
Ines
Jonathan Fisher
Old Gypsy
Andrew O'Connor
Messenger
Daniel Vernan
Director David Bösch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2017
Production The Royal Opera House
Also known as
Il Trovatore

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more