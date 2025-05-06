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Il Trovatore
Il Trovatore
, 2017
Il Trovatore
Great Britain / Opera / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Richard Farns
Lianna Haroutounian
Leonora
Gregory Kunde
Manrico
Vitaliy Bilyy
Count Di Luna
Anita Rachvelishvili
Azucena
Alexander Tsymbalyuk
Ferrando
Samuel Sakker
Ruiz
Francesca Chiejina
Ines
Jonathan Fisher
Old Gypsy
Andrew O'Connor
Messenger
Daniel Vernan
Director
David Bösch
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 45 minutes
Production year
2017
Production
The Royal Opera House
Also known as
Il Trovatore
More
Film rating
0.0
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Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
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