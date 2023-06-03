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Poster of MET Opera: Die Zauberflöte
6.7
Kinoafisha Films MET Opera: Die Zauberflöte
6.7

MET Opera: Die Zauberflöte

, 2023
The Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte
USA / Opera / 18+
Poster of MET Opera: Die Zauberflöte
6.7

Synopsis

One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years—a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared “the best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera.” Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

Cast

Erin Morley
Pamina
Lawrence Brownlee
Tamino
Thomas Oliemans
Papageno
Stephen Milling
Kathryn Lewek
Queen of the Night
Nathalie Stutzmann
Self - Conductor
Ben Bliss
Self - Host
Alexandra Shiner
Three Ladies
Olivia Vote
Three Ladies
Tamara Mumford
Three Ladies
Brenton Ryan
Monostatos
Writer Emanuel Schikaneder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 June 2023
Release date
3 June 2023 Finland Luok vap
3 June 2023 Iceland Allowed
3 June 2023 Latvia U
3 June 2023 Lithuania N13
3 June 2023 Romania o.A.
3 June 2023 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $573,073
Production The Metropolitan Opera, A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production
Also known as
Mozart: Die Zauberflöte, MET Opera: Die Zauberflote, The Met: Live in HD - Die Zauberflöte, Met Opera Live in HD- Die Zauberflöte

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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