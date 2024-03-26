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Poster of Arena di Verona: Carmen
Kinoafisha Films Arena di Verona: Carmen

Arena di Verona: Carmen

, 2022
Italy / Opera / 18+
Poster of Arena di Verona: Carmen

Cast

Elīna Garanča
Maria Teresa Leva
Brian Jagde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 3 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 26 March 2024
Release date
26 March 2024 Georgia R
13 November 2024 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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