Cast
Esther Dierkes
First Lady
Marta Fontanals-Simmons
Second Lady
Katharina Magiera
Third Lady
Caroline Wettergreen
Queen of the Night
Jörg Schneider
Monostatos
Cast and Crew
Director
Renaud Doucet
Writer
Emanuel Schikaneder
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 58 minutes
Production year
2019
Production
Glyndebourne, François Roussillon et Associés, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
Mozart: The Magic Flute, La Flûte enchantée, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Trollflöjten från Glyndebourne