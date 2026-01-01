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Poster of Mozart: The Magic Flute
Kinoafisha Films Mozart: The Magic Flute

Mozart: The Magic Flute

, 2019
Mozart: The Magic Flute
Great Britain / Theatrical, Opera / 18+
Poster of Mozart: The Magic Flute

Cast

David Portillo
Tamino
Esther Dierkes
First Lady
Marta Fontanals-Simmons
Second Lady
Katharina Magiera
Third Lady
Bjorn Burger
Papageno
Caroline Wettergreen
Queen of the Night
Jörg Schneider
Monostatos
Sofia Fomina
Pamina
Michael Kraus
Speaker
Brindley Sherratt
Sarastro
Director Renaud Doucet
Writer Emanuel Schikaneder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 58 minutes
Production year 2019
Production Glyndebourne, François Roussillon et Associés, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
Mozart: The Magic Flute, La Flûte enchantée, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Trollflöjten från Glyndebourne

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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