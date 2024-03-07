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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Hard to Break
7.2
Hard to Break
, 2024
Hard to Break
Philippines / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.2
Synopsis
Hard to Break tells an energetic and intimate coming-of-age story about 18-year-old Atte and 16-year-old Jonsu, who find themselves entangled in serious troubles as they seek approval from their social media followers and peers.
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Director
Anna-Maija Heinonen
,
Krista Moisio
Writer
Anna-Maija Heinonen
,
Krista Moisio
Composer
Toni Teivaala
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Philippines
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
7 March 2024
Release date
12 April 2024
Finland
12
Also known as
Hard to Break
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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