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7.2
Kinoafisha Films Hard to Break
7.2

Hard to Break

, 2024
Hard to Break
Philippines / Documentary / 18+
7.2

Synopsis

Hard to Break tells an energetic and intimate coming-of-age story about 18-year-old Atte and 16-year-old Jonsu, who find themselves entangled in serious troubles as they seek approval from their social media followers and peers.
Director Anna-Maija Heinonen, Krista Moisio
Writer Anna-Maija Heinonen, Krista Moisio
Composer Toni Teivaala
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 March 2024
Release date
12 April 2024 Finland 12
Also known as
Hard to Break

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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