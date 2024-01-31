The film tells the love story of Junjee, and Sheena. Junjee just cannot seem to catch a romantic break. Their personalities stand opposite to the characteristics traditionally associated with masculinity and femininity in Asian societies in general.
Cast
Toni Gonzaga
Sheena
Pepe Herrera
Junjee
Yayo Aguila
Lory
Bodjie Pascua
Lolo Francisco
Alma Moreno
Sheena's Mom
Boboy Garrovillo
Sheena's Dad
Joey Paras
Instructor
Benj Manalo
Pat
Mark Christopher Israel
Caregiver
DirectorFifth Solomon
WriterKwak Jae-yong, Toni Gonzaga, Fifth Solomon, Ho-sik Kim