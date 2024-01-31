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Poster of My Sassy Girl
5.9
Kinoafisha Films My Sassy Girl
5.9

My Sassy Girl

, 2024
My Sassy Girl
Philippines / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of My Sassy Girl
5.9

Synopsis

The film tells the love story of Junjee, and Sheena. Junjee just cannot seem to catch a romantic break. Their personalities stand opposite to the characteristics traditionally associated with masculinity and femininity in Asian societies in general.

Cast

Toni Gonzaga
Sheena
Pepe Herrera
Junjee
Yayo Aguila
Lory
Bodjie Pascua
Lolo Francisco
Alma Moreno
Sheena's Mom
Boboy Garrovillo
Sheena's Dad
Joey Paras
Instructor
Benj Manalo
Pat
Mark Christopher Israel
Caregiver
Director Fifth Solomon
Writer Kwak Jae-yong, Toni Gonzaga, Fifth Solomon, Ho-sik Kim
Composer Len Calvo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 31 January 2024
Release date
31 January 2024 Philippines
1 February 2024 UAE
Production TinCan, Viva Films
Also known as
My Sassy Girl

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 30 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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