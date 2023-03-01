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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Martyr or Murderer
6.2
Martyr or Murderer
, 2023
Martyr or Murderer
Philippines / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.2
Synopsis
A sequel to Maid in Malacañang. The film explores the assassination of Ninoy Aquino on August 21, 1983, three years before the events of Maid in Malacañang, and how the Marcoses were accused of as those responsible for killing him.
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Cast
Cesar Montano
Ferdinand Marcos
Ruffa Gutierrez
Imelda Marcos
Cristine Reyes
Imee Marcos
Isko Moreno
Ninoy Aquino
Diego Loyzaga
Bongbong Marcos
Marco Gumabao
Young Ferdinand Marcos
Ella Cruz
Irene Marcos
Elizabeth Oropesa
Lucy
Beverly Salviejo
Biday
Jerome Ponce
Young Ninoy Aquino
Director
Darryl Yap
Writer
Darryl Yap
,
Imee Marcos
Composer
Ashley Aunor
,
Marion Aunor
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Philippines
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 March 2023
Release date
1 March 2023
Philippines
9 March 2023
UAE
18TC
Budget
750,000,000 PHP
Worldwide Gross
$86,369
Production
Viva Films, VinCentiments
Also known as
Martyr or Murderer
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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