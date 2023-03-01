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Poster of Martyr or Murderer
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Martyr or Murderer
6.2

Martyr or Murderer

, 2023
Martyr or Murderer
Philippines / Drama / 18+
Poster of Martyr or Murderer
6.2

Synopsis

A sequel to Maid in Malacañang. The film explores the assassination of Ninoy Aquino on August 21, 1983, three years before the events of Maid in Malacañang, and how the Marcoses were accused of as those responsible for killing him.

Cast

Cesar Montano
Ferdinand Marcos
Ruffa Gutierrez
Imelda Marcos
Cristine Reyes
Imee Marcos
Isko Moreno
Ninoy Aquino
Diego Loyzaga
Bongbong Marcos
Marco Gumabao
Young Ferdinand Marcos
Ella Cruz
Irene Marcos
Elizabeth Oropesa
Lucy
Beverly Salviejo
Biday
Jerome Ponce
Young Ninoy Aquino
Director Darryl Yap
Writer Darryl Yap, Imee Marcos
Composer Ashley Aunor, Marion Aunor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 March 2023
Release date
1 March 2023 Philippines
9 March 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 750,000,000 PHP
Worldwide Gross $86,369
Production Viva Films, VinCentiments
Also known as
Martyr or Murderer

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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