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8.3
Kinoafisha Films Wake: Subic
8.3

Wake: Subic

, 2015
Wake: Subic
Philippines, USA / Documentary / 18+
8.3

Synopsis

A documentary essay exploring circumstances of toxic contamination around former US military bases in the Philippines as the locus for a meditation on historical amnesia, colonial privilege, and the consequences of unchecked militarism.
Director John Gianvito
Composer Lav Diaz, Teofilo 'Boojie' Juatco, Bradford Krieger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines / USA
Runtime 4 hours 37 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 22 October 2015
Release date
22 October 2015 Italy
Also known as
Wake: Subic, 航跡（スービック海軍基地）

Film rating

8.3
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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